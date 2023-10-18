Bic Kids Erasable Pencil 12 Pack

BIC Kids Evolution Illusion colouring pencils are designed with a ringed eraser end so they erase even easier and cleaner than before. These pencils for children come in 12 intense high-pigment colours. Their extra-strong 2.8 mm lead is made for both creating small details and colouring in large shapes. Quickly find the shade you need with their round barrels that match the colour of the lead. As for packaging, these pencils come in a box for easy storage and portability. Ages 5 and up.