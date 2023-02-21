We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Journey's End Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • The grapes were handpicked from vineyards on a predominantly decomposed granite based soil, with excellent structure and water retaining ability. Vigorous hardy vines deal well with the strong winds and produce beautiful quality grapes with compact bunches and small berries with thick skins. The whole berries were cold soaked for 5 days before being inoculated. Fermentation lasted 15 days between 18 - 25°C in stainless steel tanks. Only the very best freerun juice was selected for this cuvee which was subsequently left to mature in a combination of 225L and 300L French oak barrels for 16 months. This wine is vegan friendly.
  • Deep rich ruby in colour wine. A core of rich blackcurrants, black plum, with a savoury overlay, meat extract and mixed spice. The velvety character is a result of generous oak maturation resulting in finely textured tannins and a long-lasting finish. Complex and layered."
  • The Gabb family, originally from Shropshire, came to South Africa following the election of Nelson Mandela as president of South Africa in 1994. Over the past 25 years we have worked hard to develop Journey's End's reputation for sustainably producing great quality wines, whilst focusing on conservation and the community, all of which are at the very heart of what we do.
  • Wine of South Africa
  • The queen awards winner - drinks business ethical award 2021
  • The queen awards winner - drinks business water management award 2021
  • 120 One Hundred & Twenty Barrels Produced
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Journeys End

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Leon Esterhuizen

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The Grapes are handpicked from vineyards growing on predominantly decomposed granite-based soils. Vigorous hardy vines deal well with the strong winds and produce beautiful quality grapes with compact bunches and small berries and thick skins. The whole berries were cold soaked for 5 days before being inoculated. Fermentation lasts 15 days in stainless steel tanks. After being pressed off the skins the wine is left to mature in French oak barrels for 16 months.

History

  • The Gabb family purchased their first vineyards in South Africa in 1995. Since then, they have always been wholly committed to sustainably and ethically producing excellent wines. The vineyards grow on the Schapenberg hills, blessed decomposed granite soils some of the most prestigious terroir in South Africa. As well as incredible views, these vineyards benefit from the cooling winds known as the ‘Cape Doctor'.

Regional Information

  • The success of the wine region and its wineries stems from the near-perfect growing conditions that the area experiences as a Coastal Region. With consistently warm temperatures throughout the year, along with a cooling ocean influence, the vineyards have both the heat and breeze to ensure balanced wines. While the heat allows for ripe, structured wines, the cooling breeze ensures for sufficient acidity in both the whites and reds.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 7 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Warnings

  • ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.

Importer address

  • JOURNEY'S END Vineyards Ltd,
  • London,
  • W6 9DJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • JOURNEY'S END Vineyards Ltd,
  • London,
  • W6 9DJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

Safety information

ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.

The big one from South Africa

5 stars

Full bodied with a lovely structure and an incredible finish. I think this could just get better and better with time

