Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 180G

Absolutely loved it. Tasty, smooth and just the ri
Absolutely loved it. Tasty, smooth and just the right amount of chocolate to caramel.
Heavenly
Treated myself to one of my favourite bars of chocolate, absolutely love Cadbury caramel. Its got such a delicious smooth caramel centre not overly sweet like some caramel. paired with the best chocolate in my opinion 'cadburys' I just hope they never change the flavour of it. I hate salted caramel far too sweet for me so hope they dont ever change this bar of chocolate into a salted caramel as these companies always seem to mess about with things that dont need changing.
I love Cadbury chocolate & enjoy nibbling after di
I love Cadbury chocolate & enjoy nibbling after dinner while watching TV.
Best Choc bar
Great tasting Cadbury choc bar highly recommended would buy again. caramel smothered in Cadbury chocolate . bought on a promotion
Lovely caramel chocolate
Love this combination of chocolate and caramel it is so yummy. Only thing bar size keeps getting smaller now down to 180g Bought as part of a promotional deal.
Creamy Caramel Chocolate
Extra creamy caramel encased in Dairy Milk chocolate.What’s not to like?
Caramel chocolate bar
Really pleased to get a promo offer for this bar - its already one of our favourites - smooth chocolate filled with smooth caramel -in a huge bar-more than enough to share - its soooo good its worth a try if you havent -it wont disappoint
Great
Lovely to have in the fridge when you fancy a square or two!
Smooth Caramel
Lovely with a cup of filter coffee. Smooth chocolate with caramel inside which snaps off easily into the small pieces. I keep it in the fridge and take out 30 mins before I eat it
Good chocolate
Love Cadbury chocolate, but I wish they would go back to the original recipe and take out the palm oil, it makes the chocolate greasy and alters the flavour. Please Cadbury put back the coco butter.