Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 180G

4.8(35)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 180G
£1.75
£0.97/100g

Each 30 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
624kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2080 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (30 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (30 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2080 kJ624 kJ8400 kJ /
-497 kcal149 kcal2000 kcal
Fat26 g7.7 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate60 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars50 g15 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g0.5 g-
Protein5.6 g1.7 g50 g
Salt0.34 g0.10 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
35 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely loved it. Tasty, smooth and just the ri

5 stars

Absolutely loved it. Tasty, smooth and just the right amount of chocolate to caramel.

Heavenly

5 stars

Treated myself to one of my favourite bars of chocolate, absolutely love Cadbury caramel. Its got such a delicious smooth caramel centre not overly sweet like some caramel. paired with the best chocolate in my opinion 'cadburys' I just hope they never change the flavour of it. I hate salted caramel far too sweet for me so hope they dont ever change this bar of chocolate into a salted caramel as these companies always seem to mess about with things that dont need changing.

I love Cadbury chocolate & enjoy nibbling after di

5 stars

I love Cadbury chocolate & enjoy nibbling after dinner while watching TV.

Best Choc bar

5 stars

Great tasting Cadbury choc bar highly recommended would buy again. caramel smothered in Cadbury chocolate . bought on a promotion

Lovely caramel chocolate

5 stars

Love this combination of chocolate and caramel it is so yummy. Only thing bar size keeps getting smaller now down to 180g Bought as part of a promotional deal.

Creamy Caramel Chocolate

4 stars

Extra creamy caramel encased in Dairy Milk chocolate.What’s not to like?

Caramel chocolate bar

5 stars

Really pleased to get a promo offer for this bar - its already one of our favourites - smooth chocolate filled with smooth caramel -in a huge bar-more than enough to share - its soooo good its worth a try if you havent -it wont disappoint

Great

5 stars

Lovely to have in the fridge when you fancy a square or two!

Smooth Caramel

5 stars

Lovely with a cup of filter coffee. Smooth chocolate with caramel inside which snaps off easily into the small pieces. I keep it in the fridge and take out 30 mins before I eat it

Good chocolate

4 stars

Love Cadbury chocolate, but I wish they would go back to the original recipe and take out the palm oil, it makes the chocolate greasy and alters the flavour. Please Cadbury put back the coco butter.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

