Richmond 8 Back Bacon Meat Free Rashers 150G

The nearest thing to real bacon.
The best vegetarian bacon we have tried. Great on sandwiches.
Having been a veggie from a very young age I can’t comment on these verses real bacon. But I like them as they are, not really looking for an alternative to the real stuff myself. They do a smoked version but I prefer these. On a bap with mushrooms and some good old HP….lovely :)
Best meat free bacon on the market
Richmond meat free bacon is a 100% improvement on meat free bacon in the past, which was disgusting. This bacon is as close to bacon as you can get, cooks quickly smells like bacon and tastes fine.
The no bacon bacon
I am a vegetarian and obviously would not be buying "real" bacon - for want of a better word. I have tried other meat free bacon, soya etc, but found the Richmond brand quite tasty, the Richmond streaky pack is nice too. I usually have it as a sandwich for breakfast. It is extremely easy to cook, a light fry, 2/3 minutes each side, and its done.
Daughter being a vegan excellent product
YUMMY FACON
This 'fakon' is gorgeous, the taste is surprisingly good, I had this not only on schar bread, but with a vegan fry up, I have previously bought the other richmond meat free bacon and sausages, HOWEVER this is a game changer, bigger fuller slices, YUM. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Best bacon
I have tried many different non meat bacons and this one is the best specially crisped with avocados on toast!
Fake bacon butties great taste yumyum
Simply the best fake bacon on the market - how do Richmond do it ?? Their bacon and sausage fakes are excellent and I’ve been a PROPER vegetarian for 44 years , trust me it’s tasty .
Cardboard
These are truely awful. They taste like very smokey cardboard. I have just tried them and cannot get the rather unpleasant taste out of my mouth. I usually really like Tesco lable items but, NOT these.Sorry
Impressive
One of the best bacon alternatives on the market. The only downside is that it breaks up when removing from the pack, otherwise it’s great.