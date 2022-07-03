We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Richmond 8 Back Bacon Meat Free Rashers 150G

4.4(11)Write a review
Richmond 8 Back Bacon Meat Free Rashers 150G
£ 2.70
£18.00/kg

37.5g of Rashers, as sold, contains

Energy
233kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

-

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ/149kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Smoked Back Bacon Style Slices made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Introducing our Meat Free Smoked Back Bacon. Perfect in a sarnie or a fry up, our rashers are packed full of protein, a great source of fibre and a guaranteed breakfast hit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (29%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Protein, Soya Protein, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Blackcurrant, Radish, Apple, Dextrose, Smoke Flavouring, Starch, Contains Bamboo Fibre and/or Potato Fibre, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For Allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Suitable for freezing. For best quality, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging
3-4 min
Pan fry in a little pre-heated oil on a medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn occasionally until well browned and piping hot.
Enjoy your rashers… smiles guaranteed!

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Name and address

  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.

Return to

  • Drop us a line:
  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Careline GB & NI: 0800 077 8591
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Rashers, as sold, contains37.5g of Rashers, as sold, contains
Energy620kJ/149kcal233kJ/56kcal
Fat7.0g2.6g
of which saturates0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.2g1.2g
of which sugars1.8g0.8g
Fibre5.7g2.1g
Protein15g5.6g
Salt2.3g0.86g
View all Bacon Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The nearest thing to real bacon.

5 stars

The best vegetarian bacon we have tried. Great on sandwiches.

Having been a veggie from a very young age I can’t

5 stars

Having been a veggie from a very young age I can’t comment on these verses real bacon. But I like them as they are, not really looking for an alternative to the real stuff myself. They do a smoked version but I prefer these. On a bap with mushrooms and some good old HP….lovely :)

Best meat free bacon on the market

5 stars

Richmond meat free bacon is a 100% improvement on meat free bacon in the past, which was disgusting. This bacon is as close to bacon as you can get, cooks quickly smells like bacon and tastes fine.

The no bacon bacon

5 stars

I am a vegetarian and obviously would not be buying "real" bacon - for want of a better word. I have tried other meat free bacon, soya etc, but found the Richmond brand quite tasty, the Richmond streaky pack is nice too. I usually have it as a sandwich for breakfast. It is extremely easy to cook, a light fry, 2/3 minutes each side, and its done.

Daughter being a vegan excellent product

5 stars

Daughter being a vegan excellent product

YUMMY FACON

5 stars

This 'fakon' is gorgeous, the taste is surprisingly good, I had this not only on schar bread, but with a vegan fry up, I have previously bought the other richmond meat free bacon and sausages, HOWEVER this is a game changer, bigger fuller slices, YUM. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Best bacon

5 stars

I have tried many different non meat bacons and this one is the best specially crisped with avocados on toast!

Fake bacon butties great taste yumyum

5 stars

Simply the best fake bacon on the market - how do Richmond do it ?? Their bacon and sausage fakes are excellent and I’ve been a PROPER vegetarian for 44 years , trust me it’s tasty .

Cardboard

1 stars

These are truely awful. They taste like very smokey cardboard. I have just tried them and cannot get the rather unpleasant taste out of my mouth. I usually really like Tesco lable items but, NOT these.Sorry

Impressive

4 stars

One of the best bacon alternatives on the market. The only downside is that it breaks up when removing from the pack, otherwise it’s great.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here