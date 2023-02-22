Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice 900Ml

Now 70% mainly WATER
Been buying this for 10 years + last 2 weeks the orange was very watered down. TutTut, sot cutting again
Tropicana a bit expensive
I like Tropicana orange juice is good for one (one of ones 5 a day) but i find it a bit expensive so do not buy as much as I would like may be i will get a voucher for a bit off my net order? ( Zoe), I would like to ask I did buy some conference pears of late and they were so hard for over 6 days in the end I cut them up and gave to the birds over all the fruit i buy from Tesco is fine (but not them pears) so that is all for now God bless from mr chappell.
Pleasant taste
Very good quality. I have a glass each morning.
Always enjoy the juice. Our delivery service this week not so good. Slot was 9-10pm still waiting at midnight and no order. Phoned next morning to be told you would deliver then. Order slightly amiss. No buiseness is one hundred percent but more effort should be made to keep us all in the loop. Otherwise no complaints..
Very good quality used it with gin
Orange sunshine in a glass
My husband has it every morning for his breakfast drink and enjoys it and believes its the best. I must admit I pinch some ever now and then but don't tell. Best when on club price as we are pensioners.
Delicious
This is easily the most delicious of all the fruit juices available. The others are not bad, it is just this is so much better. Smooth, tasty, just like freshly squeezed orange. ( The "with juicy bits" is also lovely. )
BANANAS COLLECTED THIS WEEK ALL SPLIT!!
GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT
refreshing
lovely drink at breakfast time. and to know we are getting some vit c as well.
Good product
Have been using this produce for years mainly for breakfast and sometimes in cooking . The product is first class, my only complaint is that the contents of the carton have been reduced by 100ml but the product has gone up in price like so many other products . Put prices up if you must but don’t reduce amount in cartons and packets, the general public are not stupid.