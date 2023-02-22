We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice 900Ml

4.8(36)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice 900Ml
£2.75
£0.31/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
258kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ/41kcal

Product Description

  • Smooth Orange Juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - Delicious Tropicana Orange Juice is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • - Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton us certified according to the standards if the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forest and other controlled sources
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, inc. ©2021
  • Orange with No Bits
  • 100% Pure Pressed Fruit
  • Not from Concentrate
  • 1 of 5 a Day Per 150ml
  • Start Your Day With the Power of Goodness
  • Pack size: 900ML
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.Use within 5 days of opening. For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • 0800 032 4460
  • RoI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml(%*)
Energy172kJ/41kcal258kJ/62kcal(3%)
Fat0g0g(0%)
of which saturates0g0g(0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.4g13g(14%)
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g(0%)
Vitamin C24mg (30%*)36mg (45%)
Potassium190mg (10%*)285mg (14%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugar---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6 servings---
View all Fresh Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

36 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Now 70% mainly WATER

3 stars

Been buying this for 10 years + last 2 weeks the orange was very watered down. TutTut, sot cutting again

Tropicana a bit expensive

5 stars

I like Tropicana orange juice is good for one (one of ones 5 a day) but i find it a bit expensive so do not buy as much as I would like may be i will get a voucher for a bit off my net order? ( Zoe), I would like to ask I did buy some conference pears of late and they were so hard for over 6 days in the end I cut them up and gave to the birds over all the fruit i buy from Tesco is fine (but not them pears) so that is all for now God bless from mr chappell.

Pleasant taste

5 stars

Very good quality. I have a glass each morning.

Always enjoy the juice. Our delivery service this

5 stars

Always enjoy the juice. Our delivery service this week not so good. Slot was 9-10pm still waiting at midnight and no order. Phoned next morning to be told you would deliver then. Order slightly amiss. No buiseness is one hundred percent but more effort should be made to keep us all in the loop. Otherwise no complaints..

Very good quality used it with gin

5 stars

Very good quality used it with gin

Orange sunshine in a glass

5 stars

My husband has it every morning for his breakfast drink and enjoys it and believes its the best. I must admit I pinch some ever now and then but don't tell. Best when on club price as we are pensioners.

Delicious

5 stars

This is easily the most delicious of all the fruit juices available. The others are not bad, it is just this is so much better. Smooth, tasty, just like freshly squeezed orange. ( The "with juicy bits" is also lovely. )

BANANAS COLLECTED THIS WEEK ALL SPLIT!!

5 stars

GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT

refreshing

5 stars

lovely drink at breakfast time. and to know we are getting some vit c as well.

Good product

5 stars

Have been using this produce for years mainly for breakfast and sometimes in cooking . The product is first class, my only complaint is that the contents of the carton have been reduced by 100ml but the product has gone up in price like so many other products . Put prices up if you must but don’t reduce amount in cartons and packets, the general public are not stupid.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here