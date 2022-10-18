We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Love By Leoube Organic Rose Wine 75Cl

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Love By Leoube Organic Rose Wine 75Cl

£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Organic Wine
  • EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, Agriculture France
  • Organic
  • Wine of France
  • Rose Love by Léoube 2020
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites (E220)

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Leoube Distribution

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Romain Ott

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Love by Léoube is made with a traditional Provence wine making process. After a gentle press to avoid extra color and too much tannin, the juice is placed in a stainless steel tank to rest and give a pale color juice. The Alcoholic fermentation in thermo regulated stainless steel tanks is made a low temperature to keep all the fruits aromas alive.

History

  • Leoube is an old family-owned winery and its Chateau from 15th Century located by the sea producing only certified organic wines.

Regional Information

  • This wine is carefully blended by Léoube's very own winemaker Romain Ott. Low in residual sugar, this wine is a perfect companion for Alfresco aperitif, Mediterranean dishes, Asian cuisine and sea food.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • À F83170,
  • Brignoles.

Distributor address

  • À F83230,
  • Bormes-Les-Memosas.

Return to

  • À F83230,
  • Bormes-Les-Memosas.

Net Contents

75cl

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The best rose

5 stars

Really lovely bottle of wine, nice for a gift. Light and smooth and great when chilled on a summers evening- love it!

Amazing organic rose wine from Provence!

5 stars

I absolutely love this rosé! Such good value for Provence wine and it's organic too! Bought a few bottles for first sunny bank holiday, it went down so well, think it's the new family favourite. Will definitely be stocking up for summer!

Great quality Provence Rose

5 stars

I loved this Provence rose. It comes beautifully presented with an engraved bottle but the real delight is the dry, raspberry scented wine with a hint of strawberry. The wine is also Organically made.

