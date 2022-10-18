Love By Leoube Organic Rose Wine 75Cl

The best rose
Really lovely bottle of wine, nice for a gift. Light and smooth and great when chilled on a summers evening- love it!
Amazing organic rose wine from Provence!
I absolutely love this rosé! Such good value for Provence wine and it's organic too! Bought a few bottles for first sunny bank holiday, it went down so well, think it's the new family favourite. Will definitely be stocking up for summer!
Great quality Provence Rose
I loved this Provence rose. It comes beautifully presented with an engraved bottle but the real delight is the dry, raspberry scented wine with a hint of strawberry. The wine is also Organically made.