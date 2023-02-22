Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml

Yummy
Very nice brings salads alive. Sadly not enough of it. Would like a bigger bottle
The best garlic sauce out there at the moment, at a good price. I will say, it is hit or miss how much garlic flavour is in the bottle every time you have it.
Great quality and price lovely flavour and great consistency will certainly make it an always in my cupboard/fridge
Very pleased with the service received thankyou
Love garlic, I use instead of butter or Marge.
My family love it
Good. Perfect for my sandwich
Love this Mayonnaise
Love this Mayo and love the price. Tesco is my favourite supermarket.
Really creamy and great taste
Great taste
Really enjoyed it on my tuna and pasta salad. Looking forward to using this again.