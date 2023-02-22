We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml

4.8(9)
Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml
£0.90
£0.38/100ml

One tablespoon

Energy
166kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with garlic.
  • AROMATIC
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (24%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (4%), Garlic (3%), Lemon Juice, Salt, Concentrate Onion Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Garlic Flavouring, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (contains Mustard).

Allergy Information

  • Contains mustard and egg.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 12 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1105kJ / 267kcal166kJ / 40kcal
Fat25.1g3.8g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate9.7g1.5g
Sugars4.1g0.6g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.4g<0.1g
Salt1.00g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Yummy

5 stars

Very nice brings salads alive. Sadly not enough of it. Would like a bigger bottle

The best garlic sauce out there at the moment, at

4 stars

The best garlic sauce out there at the moment, at a good price. I will say, it is hit or miss how much garlic flavour is in the bottle every time you have it.

Great quality and price lovely flavour and great c

5 stars

Great quality and price lovely flavour and great consistency will certainly make it an always in my cupboard/fridge

Very pleased with the service received thankyou

5 stars

Love garlic, I use instead of butter or Marge.

My family love it

5 stars

My family love it

Good. Perfect for my sandwich

5 stars

Good. Perfect for my sandwich

Love this Mayonnaise

5 stars

Love this Mayo and love the price. Tesco is my favourite supermarket.

Really creamy and great taste

5 stars

Really creamy and great taste

Great taste

4 stars

Really enjoyed it on my tuna and pasta salad. Looking forward to using this again.

