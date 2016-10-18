We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mars Funsize Bars 16 Pack 303G

Mars Funsize Bars 16 Pack 303G
£3.50
£1.16/100g

1x = 18 g

Energy
336kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 303G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~16, Portion size: 18 g

Name and address

  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
1890 812 315
  • 1890 812 315
  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  www.mars.co.uk/contact
0800 952 0077
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

16 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 18 g (%*)
Energy 1868kJ336kJ (4%)
-444kcal80kcal (4%)
Fat 16g2.9g (4%)
of which saturates 7.7g1.4g (7%)
Carbohydrate 71g13g (5%)
of which sugars 62g11g (12%)
Protein 3.9g0.7g (1%)
Salt 0.43g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~16, Portion size: 18 g--
