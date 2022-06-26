Heck Meat Free 8 Chipolatas 300G

Awful product and the company is just as bad
Awful product and the company is just as bad - supported Boris, will NEVER buy
Easy to cook. Can be eaten hot or cold. Very tasty
Easy to cook. Can be eaten hot or cold. Very tasty.
Really good meat and gluten free sausages
I love Heck meat free sausages. They have a good texture and a slight smokey flavour. I love putting them in a casserole with lots of vegetables or making good old sausage and buttery mash, with onion gravy. They make really good sausage rolls and sausage sandwiches as they hold their shape. Another good thing is that they are gluten free.
New, fattier recipe…
These used to be really low fat, which is the whole appeal of Heck products. As a veggie, it’s very difficult to find low-fat versions of meat alternatives so they were my go-to. The recipe has completely changed. Please AT LEAST bring the healthier recipe back as a separate product! Won’t be purchasing again as there are tastier sausages for the price and calories.
Delicious meat free sausages!!
These sausages are delicious! I have been a veggie for over 5 years and always struggled to find a tasty product but I am so impressed to have found these Meat Free sausages! These will now be my weekly staple - Thank you Heck Food!!!