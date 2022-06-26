We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heck Meat Free 8 Chipolatas 300G

3.4(5)Write a review
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Vegan Chipolatas with Pea Protein and Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do thing's our own way.
  • We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Flavour You Can Swear By
  • Gluten Free
  • High Protein
  • Great Flavour
  • No compromises
  • Delicious Meat-Free Chipolatas
  • Great with Mash and Peas
  • British by Heck
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 300G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Textured Pea Protein (10%), Functional Binder (Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose)), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Coconut Oil, Grilled White Onion, Seasoning (Natural Flavourings, Flavourings, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Colour (Beetroot Extract), Herb (Sage), Salt, Sunflower Oil), Sunflower Oil, Citrus Fibre, Parsley, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Roast Flavouring (Sunflower Oil, Flavouring Preparation, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Phosphoric Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Allergens Refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry, for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 9-11 minutes, turning occasionally.

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (pan fried)Per 2 chipolatas (65g) (pan fried)
Energy802kJ/192kcal521kJ/125kcal
Fat9.9g6.4g
of which saturates5.5g3.6g
Carbohydrate13g8.2g
of which sugars1.2g0.8g
Fibre5.2g3.4g
Protein11g6.8g
Salt1.6g1g
5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Awful product and the company is just as bad

1 stars

Awful product and the company is just as bad - supported Boris, will NEVER buy

Easy to cook. Can be eaten hot or cold. Very tasty

5 stars

Easy to cook. Can be eaten hot or cold. Very tasty.

Really good meat and gluten free sausages

5 stars

I love Heck meat free sausages. They have a good texture and a slight smokey flavour. I love putting them in a casserole with lots of vegetables or making good old sausage and buttery mash, with onion gravy. They make really good sausage rolls and sausage sandwiches as they hold their shape. Another good thing is that they are gluten free.

New, fattier recipe…

1 stars

These used to be really low fat, which is the whole appeal of Heck products. As a veggie, it’s very difficult to find low-fat versions of meat alternatives so they were my go-to. The recipe has completely changed. Please AT LEAST bring the healthier recipe back as a separate product! Won’t be purchasing again as there are tastier sausages for the price and calories.

Delicious meat free sausages!!

5 stars

These sausages are delicious! I have been a veggie for over 5 years and always struggled to find a tasty product but I am so impressed to have found these Meat Free sausages! These will now be my weekly staple - Thank you Heck Food!!!

