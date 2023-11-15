We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Deep Moisture Shampoo 300Ml

4.7(3477)
£4.85

£1.62/100ml

Aussie Deep Moisture Shampoo 300Ml
Enriched with a bonza triple blend of Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil & Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, this ultra-rich Aussie shampoo infuses intense moisture into seriously thirsty, dry, thick & curly hair, to really quench those locks. The shampoo works to cleanse and remove residue, while restoring hydration. Formulated without SLS, the silicone free shampoo is vegan and cruelty free. For moisture so deeep it’s practically Down Under.
CARE AND HYDRATE: Shampoo with intense hydration for seriously dry thick & curly hairINFUSED WITH BONZA OIL BLEND: With Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil & Australian Macadamia Nut OilPROUDLY CRUELTY-FREE AND VEGAN: formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineRECYCLED BOTTLE: Bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Coumarin, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Sodium Acetate

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage deeep into wet hair, rinse and repeat. For best results follow with Aussie Deeep Moisture conditioner or 3 Minute Miracle (You have bought some, haven’t you?)

