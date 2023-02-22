We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tropicana Fuel For Thought Fruit Juice Drink 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tropicana Fuel For Thought Fruit Juice Drink 750Ml
£3.00
£0.40/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
273kJ
65kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182 kJ

Product Description

  • Apple, pineapple, guava and lime juice drink, partially from concentrate, with added vitamins B3, B6 & C.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Discover our full range of expertly blended feel-good flavours at Tropicana.co.uk/our-products
  • - 750ml bottle of Tropicana + Fuel For Thought
  • - Brimming with mouth-watering tropical fruits and Spirulina
  • - Tropicana + Fuel For Thought satisfies the tastebuds, and its Vitamin B goodness helps to keep the mind sharp. Think of it as a little headspace in a bottle.
  • - Vitamins B3 & B6 contribute to normal psychological function.
  • - All that and no added sugar! Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced lifestyle.
  • - This bottle contains 5 servings
  • At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
  • The planet's future is in our hands, please recycle the bottle with cap
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc 2022.
  • Apple, Pineapple Guava, Lime, Spirulina + Vitamins B3 & B6
  • With Vitamins B3 & B6 Which Help Keep You Focused
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Vitamins B3 & B6 contribute to normal psychological function

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices and Purees (90%) [Apple from Concentrate (75%), Pineapple (8%), Banana, Guava (1.7%), Lemon, Lime (0.6%)], Water (10%), Extracts (Spirulina (0.1%), Apple), Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 & C

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 5 days. For best before date please see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • We're here to help at
  • tropicana.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324460
  • RoI 1800 509408
  • Weekday 9am-5pm
  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (%*)Per 150ml^2 (%*)
Energy182 kJ273 kJ
-43 kcal65 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate11g16g
of which sugars^19.0g14g (15%)
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C13mg (16%)20mg (24%)
Vitamin B3 (Niacin)4.4mg (28%)6.6mg (41%)
Vitamin B60.37mg (27%)0.56mg (40%)
^1Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruits--
^2This bottle contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Fresh Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here