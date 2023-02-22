Tropicana Fuel For Thought Fruit Juice Drink 750Ml
Each 150ml serving contains
- Energy
- 273kJ
-
- 65kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182 kJ
Product Description
- Apple, pineapple, guava and lime juice drink, partially from concentrate, with added vitamins B3, B6 & C.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Discover our full range of expertly blended feel-good flavours at Tropicana.co.uk/our-products
- - 750ml bottle of Tropicana + Fuel For Thought
- - Brimming with mouth-watering tropical fruits and Spirulina
- - Tropicana + Fuel For Thought satisfies the tastebuds, and its Vitamin B goodness helps to keep the mind sharp. Think of it as a little headspace in a bottle.
- - Vitamins B3 & B6 contribute to normal psychological function.
- - All that and no added sugar! Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced lifestyle.
- - This bottle contains 5 servings
- At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
- The planet's future is in our hands, please recycle the bottle with cap
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc 2022.
- Apple, Pineapple Guava, Lime, Spirulina + Vitamins B3 & B6
- With Vitamins B3 & B6 Which Help Keep You Focused
- Pack size: 750ML
- Vitamins B3 & B6 contribute to normal psychological function
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices and Purees (90%) [Apple from Concentrate (75%), Pineapple (8%), Banana, Guava (1.7%), Lemon, Lime (0.6%)], Water (10%), Extracts (Spirulina (0.1%), Apple), Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 & C
Storage
Keep Refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 5 days. For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml^2 (%*)
|Energy
|182 kJ
|273 kJ
|-
|43 kcal
|65 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|16g
|of which sugars^1
|9.0g
|14g (15%)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|13mg (16%)
|20mg (24%)
|Vitamin B3 (Niacin)
|4.4mg (28%)
|6.6mg (41%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.37mg (27%)
|0.56mg (40%)
|^1Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruits
|-
|-
|^2This bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
