Nuii New York Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 3X90ml

Nuii New York Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 3X90ml
£4.00
£1.49/100ml

Portion (67 g / 90 ml)

Energy
1027kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531 kJ/366 kcal

Product Description

  • Cream ice cream and cream ice cream swirled with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble from New York (5.5 %), covered with milk chocolate (32 %) with chocolate flavoured cookie crumble from New York (6 %).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • New York is alive with energy from morning until night. It's a melting pot of culture with each area celebrating its own unique quirks, from the neon-lit buzz of Broadway to the cool, green, calm of Central Park. We take the New York cookies and swirl them into our cream ice cream, then we cover it in a thick milk chocolate coating, and add even more cookie pieces. Are you ready to explore this new adventure?
  • This product does not contain palm oil as ingredient.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Made with cream
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter^1, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass ^1, Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder ^1 (1 %), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, E 476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), ^1 Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18 ºC. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

3 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPortion = 90 ml% RI*
Energy1531 kJ/366 kcal1027 kJ/246 kcal12 %
Fat21 g14 g20 %
- of which saturates12 g8,1 g41 %
Carbohydrate39 g26 g10 %
- of which sugars29 g19 g21 %
Dietary Fibre1,8 g1,2 g-
Protein5,1 g3,4 g7 %
Salt0,40 g0,26 g4 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very Scrumptious my absolute favourites

5 stars

These ice creams are delicious.Very moorish and all the flavours are very tasty.

Amazing

5 stars

OMG these are amazing and excellent value when on offer.

Yummy

5 stars

Loved it. Just as good as the berries one. Good quality ice cream. Used it as a dessert.

TO DIE FOR!

5 stars

These Ice Creams are to die for! I'm a huge fan of Magnums, but these come in at a very close 2nd. I didn't know what to expect when I bought them, but they went WAY OVER any expectations I had.

Delicious . Chunky chocolate coating with crunchy

5 stars

Delicious . Chunky chocolate coating with crunchy bits and luscious ice cream filling.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

