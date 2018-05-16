New
Tesco Calorie Controlled Lasagne 350G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1216kJ
-
- 288kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.4g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.34g
- 22%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Pasta sheets layered with cooked minced beef in a tomato sauce, topped with white sauce.
- Low Fat Recipe
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Beef (10%), Tomato, Semi Skimmed Milk, Onion, Carrot, Mushroom, Lentils, Cornflour, Celery, Red Wine, Reduced Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Basil, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Oregano, Black Pepper, Thyme, Beef Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Beef Extract, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins
Heat on full power for 11 minutes (800W) / 10 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
350g e
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
