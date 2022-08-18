We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager 4 X 330Ml

4(4)Write a review
Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager 4 X 330Ml
£5.50
£4.17/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager Beer.
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Summary:​
  • Introducing Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager. ​​
  • Naturally Unfiltered for a more flavourful taste. ​​
  • ​Description:​
  • Our Belgian brewmasters honour the brewing methods of the past to create this unfiltered premium lager.
  • The absence of filtration allows the fresh flavours of malt, Saaz and Mandarina Bavaria hops to burst through for a naturally flavourful taste. ​
  • ​A naturally crisp and vibrant taste profile is encapsulated within this hazy, golden lager. It delivers malty notes and smooth refreshing finish. Perfectly complemented by a pleasant round, fruity hop aroma, with hints of ripe pineapple in background.​
  • ​Style:​
  • Unfiltered premium lager​
  • ​What is unfiltered lager?:​
  • Bypassing filtration is a more natural way of brewing, less processing allows for a more flavourful beer. This beer is slightly more hazy because the beer has been able to retain more of its natural goodness.​​
  • ​As this is a natural product, some sedimentation may occur on the bottom of the bottle. If this happens, please turn the bottle upside down once to release the sediment.​
  • ​#StellaArtois #NewStellaUnfiltered #Unfilteredlager​​
  • Original brewing
  • Naturally hazy premium lager
  • Flavourful taste crisp refreshment
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops, Yeast (Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Top Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Inbev Belgium,
  • Bd Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.stellaartois.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy171kJ /565kJ /
(kJ / kcal)41kcal135kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates3.1g10.3g
of which sugars0.1g0.2g
Protein0.5g1.7g
Salt0g0.03g
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Different and full of flavour

5 stars

It was drunk and appreciated by my husband , sons and grandsons. My husband particularly liked the flavour.

Husband really enjoyed it

5 stars

Husband really enjoyed it

Thoroughly enjoyed

5 stars

I worked in a brewery for 40 years and the best tasting of beer/ large is before it’s gone through the filtration plant. So as soon as I saw that you had it in stock I ordered some and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Horrible

1 stars

When I seen the description saying brewing methods of the past I assumed it was old school stella like back in the 90s when it was 5.2% and DELICIOUS. But I was wrong, its horrible and Leaves a nasty after taste. I had a few sips and couldn't drink anymore and I'll usually drink anything.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here