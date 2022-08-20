Persil Biological Laundry Washing Powder 42 Washes 2.1kg

Persil Bio Washing Powder 42 Wash has been specifically developed to be tough on stains first time, even in a 30 degree cold wash. It contains biological enzymes that break down stains and help lift them from fabric. With its effective stain removal formula, Persil Bio Washing Powder is a must-have in your cupboard, especially if you’ve got kids around! With its effective stain removal benefits, it’s tough on stains like oil, chocolate ice cream, tea or coffee. At Persil, we believe in being tough on stains and kinder to our planet.​ We've not only ensured the box is 100% recyclable and contains biodegradable ingredients, but we've also made our formulation even more concentrated, allowing for a smaller 50 g dose*, thereby reducing the amount of cardboard packaging in our boxes and trucks on the road. If you want extra protection from germs for a deep hygienic clean, use cycles of 60°C or above. Always check the care labels on your garments before selecting the appropriate wash cycle and temperature and use the dosing instructions on the box. If handwashing, you may want to use gloves. Avoid underfilling the machine, wash at low temperature when possible and recycle the box to save money and help the planet. Persil doesn't test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and the planet. *vs previous formulation (65 g)

Persil Bio Washing Powder 42 Wash removes the toughest of stains first time, even in a 30 degree cold wash Persil Bio Washing Powder contains biological enzymes to provide effective stain removal on tough stains like oil, chocolate ice cream, tea or coffee Persil bio laundry powder contains biodegradable ingredients and the pack is 100% recyclable – tough on stains, kinder to the planet Our washing powder is now more concentrated. Our new smaller 50 g* dose provides tough stain removal while using less packaging and needing fewer trucks on the road Wash at higher temperatures of 60°C or above for extra hygiene with Persil Bio Washing Powder (please refer to the garment's fabric care label first) Persil doesn't test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our bio washing powder and all of our other products are safe for people and the planet

Pack size: 2.1KG

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Anionic surfactants. <5% Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Phosphonates, Optical brighteners, Enzymes, Zeolites, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

2.1kg ℮