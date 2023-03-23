We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Harry's Razor Plus 13 Cartridge Refills

Harry's Razor Plus 13 Cartridge Refills

4.8(49)
Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Harry's Razor + 13 Cartridge Refills Learn more at Harrys.com
5-Blade CartridgesPrecision TrimmerFlex HingeLubricating StripReusable Razor HandleNon-Slip Rubber GripWeighted CoreA quality shave is always on hand when you stock up on the supplies that make it possible.Speaking of which, here's what sets Harry's razors apart:5 German Blades - For a close, comfortable shaveFlex Hinge - Contours to your faceNon-Slip Rubber Grip - Provides increased controlPrecision Trimmer - For those hard-to-reach areasLubricating Strip - For a smooth, even glidePlus, our blades are compatible with all handle colours.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper, FSC® C154754Harry's, H' and Mammoth design are trademarks of Harry's, Inc.

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Polystyrene, PEG-7M, Silica, CI 77891, PEG-90, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

View all Shaving

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here