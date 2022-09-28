Ramona's Heavenly Houmous Jalapeno 500g

Good quality and lasted a long time. Nice and spic
Good quality and lasted a long time. Nice and spicy.
Excellent quality in taste and texture.
Have purchased this more than once - it is a favourite in our household. Lovely taste and texture - the jalapeno heat is just right for us, nice and spicy without losing the houmous flavour. Nice large pot that is excellent value for a quality houmous.
Awesome - Try it
Brilliant taste. Not too hot, but just enough to know it has jalapeños.
Wow
The best supermarket houmous ever! To say that this product has transformed my dull lunch would be a gross understatement. Not only is it delicious with a good amount of heat, but it comes in a convenient 500g tub - perfect for late night binges.
Great homous!!
Lovely quality homous with good flavour, the jalapeno is not overpowering but definitely there. good price too for a large pot, I find it lasts longer than the named shelf day too