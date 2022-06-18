We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strong Roots Crispy Veg. Nuggets 300G

Strong Roots Crispy Veg. Nuggets 300G
£ 3.30
£11.00/kg

*One serving 3 nuggets (54g as consumed oven cooked) contains:

Energy
462kJ
111kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 688

Product Description

  • Individually Quick Frozen Butternut, Parsnip, Sweet Potato and Carrot Nugget with a Corn Semolina Crumb.
  • Five crazy tasty, crisp vegetables bundled into one nugg for a fibre-filled, no added sugar snack or side.
  • Having grown up on a farm, our founder has always known the importance of strong roots. Staying true to our roots and vegetables grown in rich soil-we serve food that fills you up and keeps you grounded.
  • So Tasty
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Wheat and Sugar
  • 100% All Natural Ingredients
  • Climate Footprint 1.6 Kg
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Wheat
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn Semolina, Butternut Squash 13%, Parsnip 13%, Sweet Potato 12%, Carrot 12%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Chickpea Flour, Pea Flour, Potato Flakes, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Dehydrated Onion, Tomato and Garlic, Salt), Spices

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°COnce defrosted do not re-freeze

Produce of

Produced and Packed in Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • 1 180°C - 200°C Pre-Heat
  • Cooking Time
  • 200°C, 180°C 14-17 minutes
  • Med. Heat Air Fry: 200°C 8-10 Min. 9-11 Min.
  • All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

5 servings per container; Serving size 3 nuggets 54g

Name and address

  • The Root System,
  • 10 Terminus Mills,
  • Dublin 6,
  • D06 F2H7,
  • IE.
  • The Canopy,

Return to

  • The Root System,
  • 10 Terminus Mills,
  • Dublin 6,
  • D06 F2H7,
  • IE.
  • The Canopy,
  • 75b Gt. Eastern Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3HN,
  • UK.
  • backofpack@strongroots.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 54g as consumed (oven cooked)
Energy688462 kJ164111 kcal
Fat5.35.1 g
of which saturates0.60.5 g
Carbohydrate2514 g
of which sugars5.12.2 g
Fibre3.01.7 g
Protein3.01.4 g
Salt0.580.33 g
5 servings per container; Serving size 3 nuggets 54g--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

lovely

5 stars

these are lovely as a snack - very small added them to strong roots cauliflower along with chicken burger the flavors went well will buy again

