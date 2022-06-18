Strong Roots Crispy Veg. Nuggets 300G

lovely
these are lovely as a snack - very small added them to strong roots cauliflower along with chicken burger the flavors went well will buy again
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 688
Corn Semolina, Butternut Squash 13%, Parsnip 13%, Sweet Potato 12%, Carrot 12%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Chickpea Flour, Pea Flour, Potato Flakes, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Dehydrated Onion, Tomato and Garlic, Salt), Spices
Keep frozen at -18°COnce defrosted do not re-freeze
Produced and Packed in Europe
5 servings per container; Serving size 3 nuggets 54g
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 54g as consumed (oven cooked)
|Energy
|688
|462 kJ
|164
|111 kcal
|Fat
|5.3
|5.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.6
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|25
|14 g
|of which sugars
|5.1
|2.2 g
|Fibre
|3.0
|1.7 g
|Protein
|3.0
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.58
|0.33 g
|5 servings per container; Serving size 3 nuggets 54g
|-
|-
