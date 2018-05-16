Encona Jamaican Style Jerk Marinade 220Ml

Product Description
- Encona Jamaican Style Jerk BBQ Marinade
- Tastes that Take You Places
- ...to Montego Bay and fire up the BBQ for those Jamaican jerk flavours.
- Jerk seasoning is from Non - UK Source
- Spice Your Life
- Sweet & smokey flavour
- Great for chicken or pork
- Chilli rating - 3
- Medium Spiced & Tangy
- No Added MSG
- Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Jerk Seasoning (18%) (Escallion Mash (Escallion, Salt), Red Pepper Mash (West Indian Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt), Water, Cane Vinegar, Salt, Pimento, Onion, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Paprika, Nutmeg Powder, Thyme, Ginger, Black Pepper), Scallion Mash (Scallion, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Pimento Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, for best flavour store in the fridge and consume within 8 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
Name and address
- Made for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|233kJ/55kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|Of which Sugars
|6.4g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|5.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.