Tesco Finest Belgian Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Belgian Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack
£ 1.75
£0.88/each

One muffin

Energy
1988kJ
475kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
23.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
41.8g

high

46%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 432kcal

Product Description

  • Filled chocolate muffins with white, dark and milk chocolate chunks topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream.
  • Filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and chocolate chunks. These expertly baked muffins are an indulgent treat filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and laced with chunks of dark, milk and white chocolate. Finished with a chocolate flavoured buttercream.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, E471, E481), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer muffin
Energy1808kJ / 432kcal1988kJ / 475kcal
Fat21.6g23.8g
Saturates4.9g5.4g
Carbohydrate53.2g58.5g
Sugars38.0g41.8g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein5.6g6.2g
Salt0.45g0.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
