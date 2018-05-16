Tesco Finest Belgian Triple Chocolate Muffins 2 Pack

One muffin
- Energy
- 1988kJ
-
- 475kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 23.8g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.4g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 41.8g
- 46%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 432kcal
Product Description
- Filled chocolate muffins with white, dark and milk chocolate chunks topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream.
- Filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and chocolate chunks. These expertly baked muffins are an indulgent treat filled with a rich milk chocolate sauce and laced with chunks of dark, milk and white chocolate. Finished with a chocolate flavoured buttercream.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, E471, E481), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per muffin
|Energy
|1808kJ / 432kcal
|1988kJ / 475kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|23.8g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|58.5g
|Sugars
|38.0g
|41.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.6g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.