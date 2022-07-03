Warburtons The Big 21 Grains & Seeds 700G

Lovely bread changed from white bread over to this
Lovely bread changed from white bread over to this bread when my husband was diagnosed with diabetes and he really loves it
The bread itself was very nice. But the cost is ve
The bread itself was very nice. But the cost is very high compared to many other loaves. I tried this with a free coupon. Was good, but will not pay almost £2 for one loaf.
1st class bread
The only bread that I like it’s wonderful and healthy to
A lovely loaf
Beautiful loaf and loved the new paper wrapper!
As a new product I thought I would give this a try
As a new product I thought I would give this a try. It is a good quality bread that holds together...not like some other seeded breads I have had. The crusts are rather thick, so you could cut them down for extra slices. The paper packing is a great idea, but unfortunately ripped quite easily and therefore not keeping the bread as fresh as it could have!
A disappointment
I was looking forward to trying this as it was out of stock for my previous two orders. When it did arrive it was a disappointment. It was dry and, as others have commented, not nice for sandwiches. I love seeded/nutty bread but the seeds etc.were ground so fine they just blended in with the flour. I shan't buy this again.
I enjoy this bread because it is an healthy option
I enjoy this bread because it is an healthy option and is great toasted. My family enjoy this bread toasted when they visit because it stays crispy.
I love seeded bread and this Is way up there espec
I love seeded bread and this Is way up there especially toasted, a bit heavy for sandwiches though, all bread doesnt have to be doughy as most Is these days for the sake of so called freshness. I prefer a well baked loaf "Sharp Baked" we used to call It when I was in the trade many moons ago. How about It Mr Warburton?