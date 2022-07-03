We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons The Big 21 Grains & Seeds 700G

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Warburtons The Big 21 Grains & Seeds 700G
£ 1.85
£0.26/100g

Each slice contains

Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread with Grain and Seed Mix
  • For further information on our ingredients please visit www.warburtons.co.uk
  • We love bread they say less is more, but we disagree this wholemeal loaf is packed with 21 seeds & grains
  • Including... rye, oats, sunflower seeds, buckwheat, quinoa, spelt, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds & even chia seeds
  • Family bakers
  • Just Look at What's Inside
  • 100% Wholemeal
  • High Fibre and Protein
  • Low Sugars and Saturated Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 700G
  • High Fibre
  • High Protein
  • Low Sugars
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Grain Mix (9%) (Malted Wheat Flakes, Oats, Kibbled Toasted Rye, Malted Barley Flour, Wholemeal Einkorn (Wheat) Flour, Wholemeal Emmer(Wheat) Flour, Buckwheat, Barley Flakes, Spelt (Wheat) Flakes, White Rice Flakes, Maize, Malted Rye Flakes), Seed Mix (8%) (Millet, Sunflower, Sesame, Brown Linseed, White Quinoa, Pumpkin, Red Quinoa, Black Quinoa, Chia, Golden Linseed, Poppy), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed and Sustainable Palm in varying proportions), Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Caramelised Sugar, Glaze (Water, Pea Protein, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 14 slices

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (50g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1071kJ536kJ8400kJ
-255kcal128kcal2000kcal
Fat3.1g1.6g70g
of which saturates0.6g0.3g20g
mono-unsaturates0.9g0.5g
polyunsaturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate40.1g20.1g260g
of which sugars3.9g2.0g90g
Fibre6.4g3.2g
Protein13.5g6.8g50g
Salt0.90g0.45g6g
Contains 14 slices---
View all Seeded Bread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely bread changed from white bread over to this

5 stars

Lovely bread changed from white bread over to this bread when my husband was diagnosed with diabetes and he really loves it

The bread itself was very nice. But the cost is ve

4 stars

The bread itself was very nice. But the cost is very high compared to many other loaves. I tried this with a free coupon. Was good, but will not pay almost £2 for one loaf.

1st class bread

5 stars

The only bread that I like it’s wonderful and healthy to

A lovely loaf

5 stars

Beautiful loaf and loved the new paper wrapper!

As a new product I thought I would give this a try

4 stars

As a new product I thought I would give this a try. It is a good quality bread that holds together...not like some other seeded breads I have had. The crusts are rather thick, so you could cut them down for extra slices. The paper packing is a great idea, but unfortunately ripped quite easily and therefore not keeping the bread as fresh as it could have!

A disappointment

3 stars

I was looking forward to trying this as it was out of stock for my previous two orders. When it did arrive it was a disappointment. It was dry and, as others have commented, not nice for sandwiches. I love seeded/nutty bread but the seeds etc.were ground so fine they just blended in with the flour. I shan't buy this again.

I enjoy this bread because it is an healthy option

5 stars

I enjoy this bread because it is an healthy option and is great toasted. My family enjoy this bread toasted when they visit because it stays crispy.

I love seeded bread and this Is way up there espec

5 stars

I love seeded bread and this Is way up there especially toasted, a bit heavy for sandwiches though, all bread doesnt have to be doughy as most Is these days for the sake of so called freshness. I prefer a well baked loaf "Sharp Baked" we used to call It when I was in the trade many moons ago. How about It Mr Warburton?

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here