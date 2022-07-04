Aunt Bessie's Crispy & Fluffy Roasties 1.3Kg

Fabulous
Crispy on outside fluffy inside...never use any other brand.
The best
These are the best and only frozen roast potatoes for me. The outside is so crispy, like deep fried without the grease, and the inside so fluffy. 10/10
So yummy for the tummy!
Wonderful potatoes! Crisp and crunchy outside and 'cotton-wool' soft inside; What's not to love? They are even delicious when cold and I always make extra for the next day!
We love aunt Bessie crisp and fluffy roast that’s why we repeatedly order them.
They were absolutely delicious had them for Sunday dinner with chicken vegetables etc
Ideal for quickness
Was good but not as good as fresh potatoes but excellent for convenience.
Really small
Normally these roast potatoes are really good but this particular pack had a lot of really small half pieces of potatoes. Just unlucky this time I hope!
Yummy
Nice flavour great with sunday roast
Timesaver !
Time saving value for money!
Always disappointed to find 2 or 3 bad ones . Makes a difference as nearly one portion . Expect quality control to pick up on this before being packed . The ones that are ok taste nice