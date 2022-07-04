We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aunt Bessie's Crispy & Fluffy Roasties 1.3Kg

4.6(20)Write a review
£ 3.00
£2.31/kg

Per portion oven baked provides:

Energy
681kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Cut potatoes coated in batter, lightly fried.
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration or need any help and advice, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • As good as if you'd made them yourself, these roasties are golden and crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside. Easy to cook, delicious to eat, they'll make every meal a winner!
  • Why not try our... Glorious Golden Yorkshires
  • Aunt Bessie's logo and device is a registered trademark of Birds Eye Limited
  • Gluten Free
  • Real Good Food Made Properly in Just 25 Minutes
  • This product contains certified sustainable palm oil
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.3KG

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (90%), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Dextrose, Colour (Caramel), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Keep Me FrozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when oven baked straight from the freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8, 25-30 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Place product on a baking tray on the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow. Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing small quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains Approximately 10 Portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on
  • UK: 0800 33 22 77
  • IRE: 1800 817 358
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

1.3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per portion oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ538kJ681kJ
- kcal128kcal162kcal
Fat4.9g6.1g
- of which Saturates1.4g23g
Carbohydrate18g23g
- of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre2.3g2.9g
Protein1.9g2.4g
Salt0.48g0.59g
This Pack Contains Approximately 10 Portions--
View all Frozen Potatoes

20 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Fabulous

5 stars

Crispy on outside fluffy inside...never use any other brand.

The best

5 stars

These are the best and only frozen roast potatoes for me. The outside is so crispy, like deep fried without the grease, and the inside so fluffy. 10/10

So yummy for the tummy!

5 stars

Wonderful potatoes! Crisp and crunchy outside and 'cotton-wool' soft inside; What's not to love? They are even delicious when cold and I always make extra for the next day!

We love aunt Bessie crisp and fluffy roast that’s

5 stars

We love aunt Bessie crisp and fluffy roast that’s why we repeatedly order them.

They were absolutely delicious had them for Sunday

5 stars

They were absolutely delicious had them for Sunday dinner with chicken vegetables etc

Ideal for quickness

3 stars

Was good but not as good as fresh potatoes but excellent for convenience.

Really small

4 stars

Normally these roast potatoes are really good but this particular pack had a lot of really small half pieces of potatoes. Just unlucky this time I hope!

Yummy

5 stars

Nice flavour great with sunday roast

Timesaver !

5 stars

Time saving value for money!

Always disappointed to find 2 or 3 bad ones . Make

3 stars

Always disappointed to find 2 or 3 bad ones . Makes a difference as nearly one portion . Expect quality control to pick up on this before being packed . The ones that are ok taste nice

1-10 of 20 reviews

