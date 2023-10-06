We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Swizzels Party Mix Tub 785G

Swizzels Party Mix Tub 785G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.51/100g

Vegan

An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
Swizzels together with the brand names of the individual products within this tub are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Ltd., and may be registered.
Free from artificial coloursSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 785G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Anti-Caking Agent: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Magnesium Carbonate, Modified Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Cornflour, Lysed Soya Protein, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 39, Serving size: 20g

Net Contents

785g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here