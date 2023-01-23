We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cave Des Roches Vouvray 75Cl

Product Description

  • Vouvray. Appellation d'Origine Protégée. Product of France.
  • Made with Chenin Blanc grapes from the Vouvray Region in the Loire Valley region, this classic wine has flavours of peach and citrus fruit with a balanced sweetness and a refreshing finish. Perfect to enjoy with spicy food or light desserts.
  • ©2022
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Vinification Details - Harvest occurs early in the morning and then the fruit is immediately pressed. Direct pressing. Fermentation takes place in stainless steel cuves. A low temperature is kept while the wine is raised on fine lees in the cuve and then is bottled when ready.

History

  • Lacheteau is LGCF's main property in the Loire, based in Saumur. One of the features of Lacheteau is the important production of estate-bottled wines (5 million bottles per year). In addition 55 million bottles of branded and own label wines are vinfied and produced at Lacheteau.

Regional Information

  • Origin : Val de Loire, east of Tours. Soil : Chalky-clay and clay-siliceous. One of the specific features of Lacheteau lies in the important share of business devoted to marketing estate-bottled wines (5 to 6 million bottles per year). This policy is based on long-term work on two key points: - Monitoring the estates and the quality of the wines, - The conditions for bottling on the property, which must be safe and in line with the wines' organoleptic qualities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France, Bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to enjoy with spicy food or light desserts.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy300kJ / 72kcal375kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Just right at 11.5%

5 stars

I love this wine as below 12% which is perfect for me. As a contrast to another post, I thought the Tesco old vouvrey 12% was too tarty and strong for me . I have had a 11% Vouvrey from another supermarket for few yrs , but it is discontinued. So I was so pleased to find this . Full marks from me.

Get the original one back please !

2 stars

Compared to the vouvray that tesco stocked previously, this one can only be described as disappointing. The original was described on Saturday kitchen as excellent and was the reason we started to drink it. We've tried most of the others available, and Tesco's original was head and shoulders above them,but this new one does not come close.

YOU MAY BUY IT IN CONFIDENCE NO REGRETS

5 stars

VERY NICE WINE I LIKE FRENCH WINES YOU CAN DRINK BEFORE AND WITH FOOD I WILL BUY IT EVERY TIME

