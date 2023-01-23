Cave Des Roches Vouvray 75Cl

Just right at 11.5%
I love this wine as below 12% which is perfect for me. As a contrast to another post, I thought the Tesco old vouvrey 12% was too tarty and strong for me . I have had a 11% Vouvrey from another supermarket for few yrs , but it is discontinued. So I was so pleased to find this . Full marks from me.
Get the original one back please !
Compared to the vouvray that tesco stocked previously, this one can only be described as disappointing. The original was described on Saturday kitchen as excellent and was the reason we started to drink it. We've tried most of the others available, and Tesco's original was head and shoulders above them,but this new one does not come close.
YOU MAY BUY IT IN CONFIDENCE NO REGRETS
VERY NICE WINE I LIKE FRENCH WINES YOU CAN DRINK BEFORE AND WITH FOOD I WILL BUY IT EVERY TIME