Veetee Heat & Eat Basmati Rice Pot 2 X 125G

Handy
Easy to make tastes delicious and no waste handy to have in the cupboard
Nice and easy fluffy rice.
So convenient to have these single portions. Super easy to cook lovely fluffy rice. It’s also a great store cupboard item.This will be a regular purchase from now on and I’m looking forward to trying some of the other varieties.
Handy single portions for 1 person
I find these 2 x one person pots really useful, as I’m disabled and can’t stand and cook rice and these are convenient for 1 person. Not quite as nice as home cooked but with a curry or sauce, not too much difference. I also like the variety as I like to swap between basmati, sticky, jasmine and pilau.
I love it because it is single portions. Very good
