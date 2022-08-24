We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Veetee Heat & Eat Basmati Rice Pot 2 X 125G

5(4)Write a review
Veetee Heat & Eat Basmati Rice Pot 2 X 125G
£1.10
£4.40/kg

Product Description

  • Basmati
  • Discover More at www.veetee.com
  • Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
  • Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 60 seconds.
  • Steamed, Not Stodgy!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Steam Filtered
  • Perfectly Fluffy
  • Microwave or Stir Fry for 1 Min
  • Enjoy Now, Enjoy Later
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Basmati Rice (97%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta Lactone

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.

Return to

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.

Net Contents

2 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:
Energy 546kJ/129kcal
Fat 1.4g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrates 26.0g
(of which sugars 0.2g)
Fibre 0.4g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.01g
View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Handy

5 stars

Easy to make tastes delicious and no waste handy to have in the cupboard

Nice and easy fluffy rice.

5 stars

So convenient to have these single portions. Super easy to cook lovely fluffy rice. It’s also a great store cupboard item.This will be a regular purchase from now on and I’m looking forward to trying some of the other varieties.

Handy single portions for 1 person

5 stars

I find these 2 x one person pots really useful, as I’m disabled and can’t stand and cook rice and these are convenient for 1 person. Not quite as nice as home cooked but with a curry or sauce, not too much difference. I also like the variety as I like to swap between basmati, sticky, jasmine and pilau.

I love it because it is single portions. Very good

5 stars

I love it because it is single portions. Very good.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here