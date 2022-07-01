We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Less Salt Lightly Salted Crisp 6X25g

4.8(22)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Less Salt Lightly Salted Crisp 6X25g

This product's currently out of stock

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
544kJ
131kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ

Product Description

  • Lightly Salted Potato Crisps
  • Visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - New great tasting Lightly Salted Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
  • - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
  • - Made with 100% British potatoes
  • - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
  • - Multipack contains 6 packs crisps
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or artificial colours
  • We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers logo, are registered trademarks © 2021.
  • Great Taste
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Delicous Flavour
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Please have product available when calling.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g(%*) Pack
Energy2177kJ544kJ(6%*)
-522kcal131kcal(6%*)
Fat31g7.7g(11%*)
of which Saturates2.5g0.6g(3%*)
Carbohydrate53g13g
of which Sugars0.4g&lt;0.1g(<1%*)
Fibre6.5g1.6g
Protein6.4g1.6g
Salt0.67g0.17g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Really good

5 stars

The original crisps were too salty for us. This product is only lightly salted, and feels healthier

Great quality

5 stars

Great product not bad price

Much nicer with less salt

5 stars

Much nicer with less salt

I like these crisps as they do not upset my stomac

5 stars

I like these crisps as they do not upset my stomach

good value for money

5 stars

very tastily fresh crisps`, I would recommend to every one how eats crisps

l like these

5 stars

l like these

So pleased that Walkers have reduced their salt in

4 stars

So pleased that Walkers have reduced their salt intake into their crisps. This makes them much more appealing as a snack now and in fact tastier than the original version.

great crisps

5 stars

same quality as normal wakers crisps but taste much better with the reduced salt

Like less salt, more healthy

5 stars

Like less salt, more healthy

Prefer these to original

5 stars

Prefer these to the ones with 55% more salt

