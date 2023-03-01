We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Real Techniques Miracle Face & Body Sponge

Real Techniques Miracle Face & Body Sponge

3.9(37)
Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/each

REAL TECHNIQUES MIRACLE FACE & BODY SPONGE
Achieve perfect skin allover with the miracle body complexion sponge.Miracle Face + Body SpongeAchieve perfect skin allover with the miracle body complexion sponge.Contour, Tan or BronzeHow To Use:Use damp for a dewy glow.Use dry for full coverage.Use With:Liquid or Cream Contour and Highlight and Tan and Bronze.
For patent information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation© 2020 Paris Presents Incorporated.Real Techniques®, RT®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
Soft, flexible foam with large surface area for smooth, streak-free coverage of face + body contoursFor bronzer + tanner + foundationCover, blend, contourInspire + shareRounded side for blendingFlat edge for contouringPointed tip for concealing

Preparation and Usage

Use damp or dry with liquid foundations, liquid or powder bronzers, + self-tanners

View all Beauty Accessories & Tools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here