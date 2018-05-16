Cadbury Crunchie Dessert 75G
New
Product Description
- Milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate coated honeycomb pieces.
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Crunchie Pieces with a Cadbury Milk Chocolate Dessert
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (16%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500ii), Glazing Agent (E414), Honey), Milk Chocolate (15%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E471), Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze
Name and address
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
Return to
- Any Queries or Comments, write to us at Customer Relations
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g pot
|Energy
|1139kJ/272kcal
|854kJ/204kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|10.0g
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|25.2g
|of which sugars
|29.0g
|21.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.11g
