Cofresh Tandoori Garlic Naan 4 Pieces 340G

Product Description
- Traditional Naan with fresh garlic, baked in a tandoor (clay oven).
- Hand Made & Tandoor Cooked
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Refined Flour Wheat (Gluten), Water, Garlic, Coriander Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other allergens as the product is processed in a facility that uses Gluten, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya & Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below.Do not re-freeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results defrost first.
Preheat oven at 205°C/Gas Mark 6.
Remove naan from bag.
Heat in oven for 60 to 90 seconds.
Serve hot and glaze with butter.
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Importer address
- Vibrant Foods Ltd,
- c/o Cofresh Snack Foods,
- Unit 3,
- 39 Menzies Road,
- Leicester,
- LE4 0JL,
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition.
- For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
- Vibrant Foods Ltd,
- c/o Cofresh Snack Foods,
- Unit 3,
- 39 Menzies Road,
- Leicester,
- LE4 0JL,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average 85g serving contains
|100g contains
|Energy
|1121kJ
|1319kJ
|-
|265kcal
|312kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|6.5g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|49.8g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|3.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
|-
|-
