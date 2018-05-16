We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Tandoori Garlic Naan 4 Pieces 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cofresh Tandoori Garlic Naan 4 Pieces 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Traditional Naan with fresh garlic, baked in a tandoor (clay oven).
  • Hand Made & Tandoor Cooked
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Refined Flour Wheat (Gluten), Water, Garlic, Coriander Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other allergens as the product is processed in a facility that uses Gluten, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya & Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below.Do not re-freeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results defrost first.
Preheat oven at 205°C/Gas Mark 6.
Remove naan from bag.
Heat in oven for 60 to 90 seconds.
Serve hot and glaze with butter.

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Importer address

  • Vibrant Foods Ltd,
  • c/o Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • Unit 3,
  • 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition.
  • For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
  • Vibrant Foods Ltd,
  • c/o Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • Unit 3,
  • 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 85g serving contains100g contains
Energy1121kJ1319kJ
-265kcal312kcal
Fat5.5g6.5g
of which saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate42.3g49.8g
of which sugars3.6g4.3g
Fibre3.2g3.8g
Protein6.9g8.1g
Salt0.7g0.8g
This pack contains 4 servings--
View all Frozen Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here