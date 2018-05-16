Volvic Touch Of Fruit Peach & Raspberry Natural Flavoured Water 1.5 Litre

1 serving (250ml)
- Energy
- 15kJ
-
- 3kcal
- 0%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.5g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.5g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- 0%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6 kJ
Product Description
- Still natural mineral water flavoured drink with sweeteners and Vitamin B6.
- Unleash the flavour with Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Peach & Raspberry Vitality*
- For the perfect blend of refreshing Volvic Natural Mineral Water and a twist of natural fruit flavour, try Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Peach & Raspberry flavoured water. With just 3 calories per 250ml serving, it also contains added vitamin B6 to help reduce fatigue and help you feel invigorated*.
- Filtered through six layers of volcanic rock, our mineral water stems from one of the largest nature reserves in Europe. We’ve simply added a touch of fruit for a delicious taste that you’ll love.
- Our 1.5l bottles of Volvic Touch of Fruit Sugar Free Peach & Raspberry are perfect for sharing with friends and family or keeping you hydrated*** throughout the day.
- As well as 7 other delicious flavours of Volvic Touch of Fruit, explore our natural mineral water, which comes in a variety of different formats. From small and compact, to bigger bottles and water multipacks, there’s a Volvic Natural Mineral Water to suit you, with a taste you’ll love.
- *Vitamin B6 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- ** Find out more about our carbon reduction initiatives at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/carbon-neutral
- ***Water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions
- For more information visit www.volvic
- Protecting nature is at the heart of our business. As part of the B Corp movement, we’re supporting initiatives all around the world, such as supporting farmers in our source areas to turn to more environmentally-friendly agricultural practices. We’re also committed to forest conservation and protecting the natural ecosystems from where our pristine water is sourced. Discover more about our nature protection projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/volcanic-water/nature-protection.
- We're proud to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust**, which involves measuring and reducing our emissions and offsetting the remaining impact. But for us, our commitment to creating meaningful change for both people and the planet doesn’t stop there.
- We believe that everyone should have access to safe drinking water. When you drink Volvic water, you’re helping us to provide access to safe drinking water to people around the world, and empowering communities to build a more sustainable future. Find out more about Danone Communities projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/water-access
- Made with 100% natural flavours
- Sugar Free
- Made with added vitamin B6*
- Recyclable bottle and certified carbon neutral**
- Pack size: 1.5L
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Sugar Free
Information
Ingredients
Volvic Natural Mineral Water (99.7%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Peach Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamin B6
Storage
Best before indicated on bottle neck. Store in a clean, cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: Keep in the fridge and drink within a week.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Clairvic,
- Société des Eaux de Volvic,
Return to
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danon Waters Helpline
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 250 ml
|% RI*** 250 ml
|Energy
|6 kJ
|15 kJ
|-
|1 kcal
|3 kcal
|0 %
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|of which sugars
|0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|0 %
|Vitamin B6 (%RI)
|0.11 mg (8%)
|0.26 mg
|19 %
|***RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml
|-
|-
|-
