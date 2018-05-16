La Burgondie Moulin A Vent Wine 750Ml

Product Description
- Elegant and generous red wine / Gamay
- Burgondie is the legendary territory that has given birth to the name Bourgogne. A territory where wine is king. This deeply coloured Beaujolais "Cru" reveals superb aromas of black fruit and a rich palette of spices. It has concentration, intensity and poise in the palate along with fine tannins and a final hint of cranberries. Serve between 16 and 18°C to accompany dishes such as charcuterie, couscous, tajines, red meats and desserts with red fruit or chocolate.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
La Compagnie de Burgondie / Cave château de Chénas
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Didier Rageot
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Gamay
Vinification Details
- Semi-carbonic winemaking (Beaujolais method). Matured in stainless steel tanks in order to capture the aromas.
History
- The legendary little knight character that appears on our bottles and on all our branding truly captures the essence of La Burgondie. Courageous, confident and loyal. We are a forward-thinking, like-minded group of individuals who are fiercely proud of our Burgundian roots, our beautiful region and our wines. Passion, solidarity and centuries of expertise has brought us together in a collective effort to bring you the best that our beautiful region has to offer.
Regional Information
- Located in the heart of the Beaujolais Crus area, the Cave du Château de Chénas produces fine wines since the 17th century. Cœur de Granit range is the result of a rigorous selection of the oldest vines producing concentrated small grapes, and of a long and sustained vinification and a careful ageing. The terroir of our Crus is essentially composed of granite of an exceptional purity which gives racy and full of character wines.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France
Importer address
- W1259,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- W1259,
- UK.
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
- laburgondie.com
Net Contents
75cl
