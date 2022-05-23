Tesco Salmon With Sriracha Mayonnaise & Onions 143G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1208kJ
-
- 288kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.1g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.12g
- 19%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 845kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- 6 Smoked salmon and edamame soya beans teriyaki mayonnaise California rolls with a black sesame seeds coating, a sriracha mayonnaise sachet and a crispy onion sachet.
- Pack size: 143G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (14%), Edamame Soya Beans, Sriracha Mayonnaise Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Crispy Onion Sachet [Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt], Black Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Nori Seaweed, Salt, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Honey, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Ginger Purée, Onion, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Sugar, Colour (Curcumin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Net Contents
143g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (143g)
|Energy
|845kJ / 201kcal
|1208kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|35.1g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.1g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.78g
|1.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
