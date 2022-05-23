We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salmon With Sriracha Mayonnaise & Onions 143G

Tesco Salmon With Sriracha Mayonnaise & Onions 143G
£ 2.75
£1.93/100g
£ 2.75
£1.93/100g
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1208kJ
288kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 845kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Smoked salmon and edamame soya beans teriyaki mayonnaise California rolls with a black sesame seeds coating, a sriracha mayonnaise sachet and a crispy onion sachet.
  • Pack size: 143G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Smoked Salmon (Fish) (14%), Edamame Soya Beans, Sriracha Mayonnaise Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Crispy Onion Sachet [Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt], Black Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Nori Seaweed, Salt, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Honey, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Ginger Purée, Onion, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Sugar, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

143g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (143g)
Energy845kJ / 201kcal1208kJ / 288kcal
Fat8.5g12.1g
Saturates1.2g1.7g
Carbohydrate24.6g35.1g
Sugars3.1g4.5g
Fibre1.2g1.8g
Protein6.1g8.8g
Salt0.78g1.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

