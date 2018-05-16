Pukka Days Of Joy Advent Calendar 24 Tea Sachets

Product Description
- Pukka Days Of Joy Ad/Cal 24 Tea Sachets
- 1% for the Planet
- USDA Organic - Certified organic by Soil Association Certification, GB-ORG-05
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture
- Organic
- A different incredible organic tea every day for a magical Christmas journey
Information
Ingredients
Lemon Ginger and Manuka Honey: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Sweet Fennel Seed, Lemon Peel (8%), Elderflower, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%), English Breakfast: Black Tea Blend (Putharjhora Dooars, Darjeeling Late Flush, Laos), Supreme Matcha Green: Sencha Green Tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade Green Tea (32%), Indian Green Tea (32%), Matcha (2%), Three Ginger: Ginger Root (52%), Galangal Root (28%), Licorice Root, Turmeric Root (4%), Turmeric Gold: Turmeric Root (40%), Green Tea (20%), Licorice Root, Cardamom Pod, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Verbena Leaf, Blackcurrant Beauty: Rosehip, Hibiscus Flower, Licorice Root, Sweet Fennel Seed, Orange Peel, Beetroot, Blackcurrant Fruit (4%), Blackcurrant Flavour (4%), Orange Essential Oil Flavour, Revitalise: Ceylon Cinnamon Bark (20%), Orange Peel, Elderflower, Licorice Root, Cardamom Pod (9%), Ginger Root (8, 5%), Green Tea, Spearmint Leaf, Sweet Cinnamon Bark (3%), Vietnamese Cinnamon Bark (3%), Cloud Bud, Black Peppercorn, Ginseng Matcha Green: Sencha Green Tea (50%), Lemongrass, Ginger Root, Licorice Root, Lemon Vana Tulsi Leaf, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour, Matcha (2%), Red Ginseng Root (2%), Peppermint and Licorice: Peppermint Leaf (60%), Licorice Root (40%), Lemongrass and Ginger: Lemongrass (48%), Ginger Root (28%), Licorice Root, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour (4%), Gorgeous Earl Grey: Black Tea Blend (Putharjhora Dooars, Darjeeling Late Flush), Bergamot Essential Oil Flavour (7%), Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (3%), Lavender Flower (2%), Chamomile, Vanilla and Manuka Honey: Chamomile Flower (68.5%) Fennel Seed (Sweet and Bitter Fennel Seed), Licorice Root, Manuka Honey Flavour (3.5%), Vanilla Flavour (3.5%), Licorice and Cinnamon: Licorice Root (25%), Cocoa Bean Shell (20%), Roasted Chicory Root, Cardamom Pod, Cinnamon Bark (15%), Sweet Fennel Seed, Fresh Start: Lemongrass Leaf, Sweet Fennel Seed (32%), Lemon Whole (12.5%), Coriander Seed, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (5.5%), Lemon Vana Tulsi Leaf, Lemongrass Essential Oil Flavour, Three Chamomile: African Chamomile Flower (70%), Egyptian Chamomile Flower (20%), European Chamomile Flower (10%), After Dinner: Roasted Chicory Root (24%), Aniseed, Sweet Fennel Seed (20%), Licorice Root, Cardamom Pod (8%), Orange Peel, Ginger Root, Clean Matcha Green: Sencha Green Tea (40%), Sweet Fennel Seed (12%), Nettle Leaf (12%), Licorice Root, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (4%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Matcha (2%), Feel New: Aniseed (32.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (32.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root, Joy: Lemon Balm Leaf (29%), Lemongrass (29%), Lemon Verbena Leaf (13%), Licorice Root, Lemon Vana Tulsi Leaf (5%), Lavender Flower (5%), Orange Essential Oil Flavour (5%), Bergamot Essential Oil Flavour, Rose Flower, Mint Refresh: Peppermint Leaf (50%), Licorice Root, Sweet Fennel Seed (10%), Hibiscus Flower, Rose Flower (5%), Coriander Seed, Turmeric Active: Turmeric Root (31, 5%), Ginger Root (26, 5%), Galangal Root (14%), Licorice Root, Nettle Leaf, Burdock Root, Orange Essential Oil Flavour, Three Fennel: Sweet Fennel Seed (50%), Wild Bitter Fennel Seed (45%), Fennel Leaf (5%), Love: Chamomile Flower (31%), Marigold Flower, Elderflower, Licorice Root, Limeflower, Lavender Flower (6%), Rose Flower (4%)
Number of uses
24 Count
Warnings
- Contains licorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption. Seek professional advice during pregnancy.
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
42.9g
Safety information
