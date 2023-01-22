We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pure Via Sugar Free Demerara Alternative 200G

4.6(45)Write a review
Pure Via Sugar Free Demerara Alternative 200G
£3.60
£18.00/kg

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides from Stevia based table-top sweetener.
  • PLANT BASED - Pure Via® Demerara sugar alternative is a delicious product crafted with carefully selected ingredients, derived from nature, so you can enjoy all the sweet things you love, just without all the sugar
  • ZERO SUGAR - Each 100g of Pure Via® Demerara sugar alternative contains 0 sugar and 97% fewer calories while providing the same sweetness as 100g of regular demerara sugar
  • CRUNCHY & DELICIOUS – beautiful golden colour crystals, smooth aroma and molasses notes of our demerara sugar replacement best complement the bitter taste of rich and intense coffee blends. Also tastes great in tea, crumbles, flapjacks and shortbread or just sprinkled over your favourite foods as a crunchy topping
  • VEGAN FRIENDLY & GLUTEN FREE - Recommended for use in gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly diets as the perfect sugar substitute
  • Here at Pure Via® we love and believe in nature and great tasting products, which is why we've created this delicious range of sugar alternative products derived from nature!
  • We Love Sweet. We Love Nature.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Pure Via is a registered trademark of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.
  • ©2022 Merisant Company 2, SARL
  • Zero sugar and 97% fewer calories compared to regular demerara sugar
  • Suitable for keto, vegetarian and vegan friendly diets
  • Great taste
  • Delicious aroma with notes of molasses
  • Beautiful golden colour crystals
  • Naturally gluten-free
  • Derived from nature
  • Plant based
  • Measures like regular demerara sugar
  • Tastes great in tea or coffee, sprinkled on your favourite foods, and it’s perfect for baking too
  • 100g Pure Via® Demerara Sugar Alternative sweetener provides the same volume and sweetness as 100g regular demerara sugar
  • Contains: Erythritol, apple extract, steviol glycosides from Stevia
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Natural Flavouring, Apple Extract, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia (0, 18%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end and Lot No: See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 teaspoon of Pure Via® demerara sugar alternative (4g) 0 kcal as sweet as = 1 teaspoon of regular demerara sugar (49) 16 kcal
  • Tastes great in tea and coffee or sprinkled on your favourite foods, and it's perfect for baking too!

Number of uses

Servings per package: 50, Serving Size: 4 g

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX,
  • UK.
  • Freephone: 0800 731 3500
  • www.PUREVIA.co.uk
  • www.PUREVIA.ie
  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity per servingQuantity per 100g
Energy2 kJ49 kJ
-(0 kcal)(12 kcal)
Fat0 g0 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate4.0 g99 g
- of which sugars0 g0 g
- of which polyols3.8 g96 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Servings per package: 50, Serving Size: 4 g--
View all Sugar

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sloe gin

5 stars

That is only a possible five star depending on the result . I I always make a gallon of sloe gin each year , Sloe gin takes a lot o sugar for which the only purpose is as a sweetner . Brown sugar adds a slightly smokey flavour . I wonder if anyone has tried this to make Sloe Gin, if so, what was the outcome .Thanks

Amazing

5 stars

This sugar is amazing, gave it to the family on there porridge and no one noticed it was different to normal brown sugar & i loved it which is thw main thing, haha. I would defiently buy this again when its on offer as its quite expensive

Good sugar alternative

4 stars

Good sugar alternative, nice flavour. Reasonable price on offer, bought as part of cashback promotion.

Great flavour

5 stars

I use this on my breakfast and it has good flavour and no aftertaste. Brought on promotion.

Sugar alternative

4 stars

Convenient sugar alternative that's easier than sugar ... less calories and I can't tell the difference

Fantastic alterative.

5 stars

Used for apple crumbe, fantastic. Bought as part of a promotion.

Sugar alternative

5 stars

Smalls abd tastes very nice, as good as the sugar i wiuld generally use

Great

5 stars

It was so fluffy but easy to use, you couldnt tell the diffence from normal sugar, will certainly use again

Too expensive

2 stars

Not worth paying the extra for unless you cannot use normal sugar.

Like

4 stars

I do like using this in my coffee, gives it a caramel taste . Would buy again when on offer ! Bought as part of promotion

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here