Pure Via Sugar Free Demerara Alternative 200G

Sloe gin
That is only a possible five star depending on the result . I I always make a gallon of sloe gin each year , Sloe gin takes a lot o sugar for which the only purpose is as a sweetner . Brown sugar adds a slightly smokey flavour . I wonder if anyone has tried this to make Sloe Gin, if so, what was the outcome .Thanks
Amazing
This sugar is amazing, gave it to the family on there porridge and no one noticed it was different to normal brown sugar & i loved it which is thw main thing, haha. I would defiently buy this again when its on offer as its quite expensive
Good sugar alternative
Good sugar alternative, nice flavour. Reasonable price on offer, bought as part of cashback promotion.
Great flavour
I use this on my breakfast and it has good flavour and no aftertaste. Brought on promotion.
Sugar alternative
Convenient sugar alternative that's easier than sugar ... less calories and I can't tell the difference
Fantastic alterative.
Used for apple crumbe, fantastic. Bought as part of a promotion.
Sugar alternative
Smalls abd tastes very nice, as good as the sugar i wiuld generally use
Great
It was so fluffy but easy to use, you couldnt tell the diffence from normal sugar, will certainly use again
Too expensive
Not worth paying the extra for unless you cannot use normal sugar.
Like
I do like using this in my coffee, gives it a caramel taste . Would buy again when on offer ! Bought as part of promotion