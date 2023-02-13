We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lavazza Espresso Ristretto Coffee Capsules X10 57G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Espresso Ristretto Coffee Capsules X10 57G
£3.50
£6.14/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roasted ground coffee.
  • Lavazza contributes to zero CO2 impact by offsetting the emissions of this product. Discover our commitment.
  • www.lavazza.com/co2impact
  • Enter the world of Lavazza Master of Espresso to discover over a hundred years of heritage and passion. Learn more.
  • The commitment of Lavazza Group to create a better world.
  • www.lavazzagroup.com/blendforbetter
  • Learn more on the compatible machines: www.lavazza.com
  • - Intense and full-bodied espresso, with notes of chocolate and caramel
  • - Intensity 12/13 | Dark, slow drum roast
  • - Coffee Origin: Central-South America, South-east Asia
  • - Carbon Neutral aluminium capsules
  • - Compatible with Nespresso original machines. Lavazza is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso
  • The Arabica coffees from Central and South America combined with a touch of Robusta from Southeast Asia make this blend round and full-bodied. The particular dark roast with a short brewing time, typical of Italian Ristretto tradition, highlights its balance and flavours, extracting only the best notes during the brewing process.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C074369, www.fsc.org
  • Coffee aromatic notes: Chocolate, caramel
  • Intensity 12/13
  • CO 2 Neutral capsules
  • Aluminum capsules
  • Full-bodied
  • Pack size: 57G

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Ristretto* 25 ml
  • *Do not exceed the indicated dose.

Name and address

  Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  Via Bologna,
  32, 10152 Torino,
  Italia.

Importer address

  Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd.,
  117 Church Street,
  Hawthorn,
  VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32, 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.
  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.
  • lavazza.com

Net Contents

57g ℮

Great shot!

5 stars

Good strong caffeine hit in this dark roast coffee. Works well as a short espresso too.

Lovely strong and full flavour

4 stars

Lovely strong and full flavour

