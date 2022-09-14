Herdez Yucatan Seasoning 25G

Delicious on chicken
Although the instructions recommend this on slow cooked pork, I actually prefer this rubbed onto chicken breast before cooking for great flavour.
Stands out with rich flavour and tastes good
Trying to incline towards vegetarian, we tried this on Potato and chick pea mix. A good flavour and everyone at home loved it.
Packs a punch! Great flavour!
Great zingy citrus flavour! Garlic flavour really packs a punch too. Bought some more which I’m going to try as a seafood rub as I think it will be great on prawns!
Tasty Mild Seasoning
I love cooking for my family gatherings, I would recommend you go for a nice Yucatan slow-cooked Pork. For this kind of meal, you need patience and a lot of flavours. That is when this Yucatan seasoning changed the game for me. Loved it. It makes my preparation process easier and of course, brings a lot of flavours to my plate. You can prepare a tasty meal for the whole family.
Great for citrus lovers
Really good flavours... you can certainly taste the citrus fruits
Nice mild seasoning if you don't like it too hot
This is quite a mild but very tasty seasoning. Definitely use some fresh lime, it really lifts the flavour and adds some extra zing.
Perfect Quick Dinner
I was a little unsure with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough to add flavour, but wow it was so good and powerful. Added to chicken it gave a tasty punch and, would definitely buy again!
Zingy flavour
The only way I can describe the flavour is zingy. Very nice, fresh but not overpowering.
Tasty and Tangy!
Used this instead of the usual fajita kit seasoning and was delightfully impressed by the flavour. So tangy and tasty. Brilliant! Will be buying again
Perfectly seasoned, gracias!
Los sabores de Yucatan! OMG it transported me back to Mexico. I love this all you need to seasons perfectly good fajitas is in this little package. 100% recommend.