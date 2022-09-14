We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herdez Yucatan Seasoning 25G

image 1 of Herdez Yucatan Seasoning 25G
Product Description

  • Zingy Citrus, Garlic & Coriander Mexican Style Seasoning for Tacos & Fajitas
  • Authentic Mexican style seasoning developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food
  • For Mexican Tacos & Fajitas
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavours
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • Free from Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic (20%), Cumin, Dried Onion, Coriander Seed (8%), Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder, Black Pepper), Sea Salt, Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano), Natural Flavourings, Orange Powder (2%), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For Yucatan Slow Cooked Pork
  • (Serves 4)
  • Just add:
  • - 1kg pork shoulder, trimmed of fat
  • - 200ml orange juice
  • As easy as...
  • Pre-heat oven to 150°C, 300°F, Gas Mark 2.
  • Rub the pork all over with the seasoning.
  • Place into a casserole dish with the orange juice.
  • Cover and cook for 3-4 hours, until meat is tender then shred with 2 forks.
  • Serve in warm tortillas with salsa and a squeeze of lime.
  • Also great:
  • Combined with a little orange or lime juice and oil and used to marinate chicken or fish. Alternatively rub directly onto meat, fish or vegetables before grilling.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1312kJ1411kJ17%
-313kcal337kcal
Fat8.7g11.0g16%
of which saturates1.0g3.6g18%
Carbohydrate38.6g6.5g3%
of which sugars8.5g4.6g5%
Fibre15.8g1.0g-
Protein12.2g53.1g106%
Salt11.75g1.19g20%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Mexican

Delicious on chicken

4 stars

Although the instructions recommend this on slow cooked pork, I actually prefer this rubbed onto chicken breast before cooking for great flavour.

Stands out with rich flavour and tastes good

4 stars

Trying to incline towards vegetarian, we tried this on Potato and chick pea mix. A good flavour and everyone at home loved it.

Packs a punch! Great flavour!

5 stars

Great zingy citrus flavour! Garlic flavour really packs a punch too. Bought some more which I’m going to try as a seafood rub as I think it will be great on prawns!

Tasty Mild Seasoning

5 stars

I love cooking for my family gatherings, I would recommend you go for a nice Yucatan slow-cooked Pork. For this kind of meal, you need patience and a lot of flavours. That is when this Yucatan seasoning changed the game for me. Loved it. It makes my preparation process easier and of course, brings a lot of flavours to my plate. You can prepare a tasty meal for the whole family.

Great for citrus lovers

5 stars

Really good flavours... you can certainly taste the citrus fruits

Nice mild seasoning if you don't like it too hot

5 stars

This is quite a mild but very tasty seasoning. Definitely use some fresh lime, it really lifts the flavour and adds some extra zing.

Perfect Quick Dinner

5 stars

I was a little unsure with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough to add flavour, but wow it was so good and powerful. Added to chicken it gave a tasty punch and, would definitely buy again!

Zingy flavour

5 stars

The only way I can describe the flavour is zingy. Very nice, fresh but not overpowering.

Tasty and Tangy!

5 stars

Used this instead of the usual fajita kit seasoning and was delightfully impressed by the flavour. So tangy and tasty. Brilliant! Will be buying again

Perfectly seasoned, gracias!

5 stars

Los sabores de Yucatan! OMG it transported me back to Mexico. I love this all you need to seasons perfectly good fajitas is in this little package. 100% recommend.

