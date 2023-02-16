Tesco Pickled Chillies 270G

Fab
I love this, like kebab chilli's and are nice and sweet. I ate a whole pot woops! 5*
Not bad
I thought I would give these a go but they are not to my taste - a bitter taste after, but they were crunchy which I love
This product wasnt too hot and spicy and was enjoy
This product wasnt too hot and spicy and was enjoyed with cold meats on Boxing Day.
Unpleasant
The chillis were pale and mushy in texture. The vinegar surrounding the chillis was bitter. Threw it away. Would not recommend this product.
I guess I must have just had a bad one but, wow, t
I guess I must have just had a bad one but, wow, that was spectacularly awful. Soft and mushy and intolerably bitter - had to spit it out. First one out the jar and I don't think I can bring myself to find out whether the rest are as bad 😕