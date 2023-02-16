We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pickled Chillies 270G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Pickled Chillies 270G

Low Everyday Price

£1.50
£1.11/100g DR.WT

Low Everyday Price

Per 15g

Energy
12kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

high

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Chilli peppers in brined water, white wine vinegar and salt.
  • Pickled chillies in brine
  • Sourced in Turkey Traditionally picked for a tangy crunch. Perfect for topping homemade kebabs
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Pepper, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

135g

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy80kJ / 19kcal12kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.3g
Sugars0.6g<0.1g
Fibre4.4g0.7g
Protein0.3g<0.1g
Salt1.93g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
View all Chutneys, Relishes & Pickles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fab

5 stars

I love this, like kebab chilli's and are nice and sweet. I ate a whole pot woops! 5*

Not bad

3 stars

I thought I would give these a go but they are not to my taste - a bitter taste after, but they were crunchy which I love

This product wasnt too hot and spicy and was enjoy

5 stars

This product wasnt too hot and spicy and was enjoyed with cold meats on Boxing Day.

Unpleasant

1 stars

The chillis were pale and mushy in texture. The vinegar surrounding the chillis was bitter. Threw it away. Would not recommend this product.

I guess I must have just had a bad one but, wow, t

1 stars

I guess I must have just had a bad one but, wow, that was spectacularly awful. Soft and mushy and intolerably bitter - had to spit it out. First one out the jar and I don't think I can bring myself to find out whether the rest are as bad 😕

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here