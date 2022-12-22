Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 90G

Very disappointed. Wouldn’t buy again. Very litt
Very disappointed. Wouldn’t buy again. Very little flavour.
Great Aroma and Taste
A NESCAFE Customer
Nestlé sent an email and advertised this product, and I am thrilled that I gave it a shot. The aroma is fantastic, and the taste feels just alright. Thank you Nestlé
Always buy this product
Better than most but too expensive.
Better than most but far too expensive, so I stopped buying it. I was particularly annoyed when the container was reduced in size to 90 grams. Even the new larger pack of 140 grams is too expensive. I have bought the smaller pack when it is reduced because it’s better than most but certainly try not to buy it if it’s not reduced in price.
Moreish and welcome
I was pleasantly surprised when trying this coffee for the first time as its very smooth with the right strength to give caffeine satisfaction. In fact drinking two cups was a must! I shall definitely keep Azeri Americano on my shopping list as my family approved as well!
it make lovely natural coffee it was lovely to gav
it make lovely natural coffee it was lovely to gave cuppa coffee
Classic flavour
Best instant coffee I’ve tasted!
I drink black coffee and I think this is the best instant coffee I’ve ever tasted. It’s the closest tasting to a freshly grounded coffee.
Best instant on the market!
Best instant coffee on the market. Makes a great cuppa every time!
My favourite coffee
This is my favourite coffee I never get a different one . But do have to wait till it’s on offer