Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Drink 1L

Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Drink 1L

Product Description

  • Organic oat drink
  • Designed to showcase the true flavour profile of your coffee's origin. Creates a creamy mouthfeel and forms silky microfoam. Great straight up or on cereal too.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - UK/non UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • 100% certified organic ingredients
  • Carbon neutral
  • Plant-based
  • Barista standard
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Oats (12%), Organic Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with oats from the EU and the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml

Name and address

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,

Return to

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,
  • UK.
  • Minor Figures EU,
  • 9-10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical quantity per 100 mlTypical quantity per serving (200 ml)
Energy44 kCal88 kCal
-185 kJ371 kJ
Fat1.8 g3.5 g
of which saturates0.2 g0.5 g
Carbohydrates6.8 g14.0 g
of which sugars2.5 g†5.1 g†
Protein0.2 g0.4 g
Salt0.10 g0.20 g
†All values are average quantities--
Contains naturally occuring sugars--
Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml--
There best Oatmilk Out there!

5 stars

My ultimate fave brand of oatmilk & I have tried a few over the years. I won't to go back to another brand now. I love it.

Creamy and delicious

5 stars

Creamy, tasty, just like oat barista milk should be. No complaints, would order again.

Strange taste

1 stars

There's a strange taste to it. Sadly, I had to pour my drink away after using this due to the taste.

Great dairy alternative

5 stars

For those of us trying to expand our plant-based diet, this is a great organic alternative to dairy which froths up nicely to pair it with coffee.

Great in Coffee

5 stars

Held a party this afternoon where many of my guests have made the decision to boycott dairy. I purchased Minor Figures Organic as an alternative and I wasn’t disappointed and neither was my guests. I used it alongside my Nespresso machine and it made delightful coffee which was creamy, smooth, delicious and foamed well. I received compliments from all who drank it and I will buy again.

Outstanding Oats!

5 stars

Great tasting oat drink, I found it was surprisingly smooth and creamy. There was a sweet taste that reminded me of chocolate milk, so tasty, in fact, that it's nice just as a drink.

A rich Creamy taste

4 stars

Minor figures organic barista oat drink this by far is a much nicer affirmative. It’s certainly them others in their own range and I feel way more than versatile as a product.

Very tasty

5 stars

This milk tastes lovely. I also really like how it has a long shelve life.

Yummy.

5 stars

Best organic oatmilk you can get. Perfect in coffee or tea.

OK but not great coffee

3 stars

ran out of usual barista oat drink so tried this - not much better than almond milk really just slightly oilier this is ok in coffee but not really a barista alternative

