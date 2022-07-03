Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Drink 1L

There best Oatmilk Out there!
My ultimate fave brand of oatmilk & I have tried a few over the years. I won't to go back to another brand now. I love it.
Creamy and delicious
Creamy, tasty, just like oat barista milk should be. No complaints, would order again.
Strange taste
There's a strange taste to it. Sadly, I had to pour my drink away after using this due to the taste.
Great dairy alternative
For those of us trying to expand our plant-based diet, this is a great organic alternative to dairy which froths up nicely to pair it with coffee.
Great in Coffee
Held a party this afternoon where many of my guests have made the decision to boycott dairy. I purchased Minor Figures Organic as an alternative and I wasn’t disappointed and neither was my guests. I used it alongside my Nespresso machine and it made delightful coffee which was creamy, smooth, delicious and foamed well. I received compliments from all who drank it and I will buy again.
Outstanding Oats!
Great tasting oat drink, I found it was surprisingly smooth and creamy. There was a sweet taste that reminded me of chocolate milk, so tasty, in fact, that it's nice just as a drink.
A rich Creamy taste
Minor figures organic barista oat drink this by far is a much nicer affirmative. It’s certainly them others in their own range and I feel way more than versatile as a product.
Very tasty
This milk tastes lovely. I also really like how it has a long shelve life.
Yummy.
Best organic oatmilk you can get. Perfect in coffee or tea.
OK but not great coffee
ran out of usual barista oat drink so tried this - not much better than almond milk really just slightly oilier this is ok in coffee but not really a barista alternative