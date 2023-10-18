We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cherry Blossom Sports Whitener White 85Ml

Cherry Blossom Sports Whitener White 85Ml

Cherry Blossom Sports Whitener White 85ml
Revive the look of your white leather footwear with this colour-enriching liquid. This easy-to-apply product restores colour to worn-looking, white footwear, making it perfect for rejuvenating scuffed leather which has lost its charm.
#Cherryconfidence We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.
Cherry Blossom is a trademark
Restores white leather footwear
Pack size: 85ML

Made in Turkey

Made in Turkey

Net Contents

85ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Use On: All white smooth leather footwear and accessories.How to Use1. Ensure that the item is clean and dry*.2.We recommend protecting surrounding areas before applying this product.3. Shake bottle and press applicator firmly onto the footwear, avoiding squeezing the bottle.4. Apply evenly all over.5. Rinse sponge after use.6. Allow to fully dry before use.*If item is dirty, we recommend cleaning with Shoe Cleaner before use.We'd always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area before application.

