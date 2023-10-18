We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cm
image 1 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cmimage 2 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cmimage 3 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cmimage 4 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cmimage 5 of Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cm

Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Stirfry Pan 28Cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

£26.00

£26.00/each

SALTER MEGASTONE THERMO COLLAR STIRFRY PAN 28CM
This stir fry pan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection is great for making healthier stir frys and curries using little or no oil with its non-stick coating that is 12x longer lasting and safe to use with metal utensils. Featuring an innovative heat indicator collar that changes colour when the pan reaches optimum cooking temperature so you cook perfectly every time. Crafted from forged aluminium and conveniently dishwasher safe, this pan is ideal for everyday use in any kitchen.
Update your cookware and add innovation to your kitchen with this 28 cm Stir Fry Pan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection.Crafted from durable forged aluminium with a Megastone coating 12x longer lasting than standard non-stick, this pan is built to last.The innovative thermo collar technology indicates when the frying pan has reached optimum cooking temperature by changing colour.This hard-wearing pan is suitable for all hob types, including induction, and is conveniently both dishwasher and metal utensil safe.Finished with ergonomic soft-touch handles for easy manoeuvrability and a PFOA-free coating, this pan is designed with the user in mind.

View all Pots & Pans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here