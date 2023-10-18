SALTER MEGASTONE THERMO COLLAR STIRFRY PAN 28CM

This stir fry pan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection is great for making healthier stir frys and curries using little or no oil with its non-stick coating that is 12x longer lasting and safe to use with metal utensils. Featuring an innovative heat indicator collar that changes colour when the pan reaches optimum cooking temperature so you cook perfectly every time. Crafted from forged aluminium and conveniently dishwasher safe, this pan is ideal for everyday use in any kitchen.