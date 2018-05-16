We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Coffee With Almond 750Ml

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Coffee With Almond 750Ml
£2.70
£3.60/litre

Product Description

  • UHT cold brew coffee and pumpkin spice almond drink with added calcium.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee.
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Caffeine Strength
  • Mild <15mg per 100ml
  • Strong >50mg per 100ml
  • Savour the season.
  • Smooth cold brew blended with our velvety almond drink, pumpkin and spices makes your favourite seasonal iced coffee ready when you are.
  • Califia Farms
  • Pronounced Cal-uh-Fee-ahh
  • Just like our California home, we're named after the legend of Queen Califia.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Plant-Based Drink
  • 100% Arabica Coffee
  • BPA Free Packaging
  • Carrageenan Free
  • Always Plant-Based
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cold Brew Coffee (60%) (Water, Coffee Extract), Cane Sugar, Almonds (2%), Pumpkin Puree (0.7%), Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Cinnamon, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Perishable. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA. Made with Coffee Beans from Central and South America

Preparation and Usage

  • It's the perfect treat, any time of day. Pour over ice and go forth!
  • Shake well for best taste.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 portions

Name and address

  • Califia Farms, LLC,
  • C/O HM Cosec,
  • Gorse Stacks House,
  • George Street,
  • Chester,
  • CH1 3EQ,

Return to

  • Califia Farms, LLC,
  • C/O HM Cosec,
  • Gorse Stacks House,
  • George Street,
  • Chester,
  • CH1 3EQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • P.O. Box 100,
  • Commerce House,
  • 14 Washington Street,
  • West Cork City,
  • T12 K376,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 240ml Portion
Energy136 kJ/33 kcal334 kJ/80 kcal
Fat1.2g2.9g
of which Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.1g12.5g
of which Sugars4.4g10.8g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein0.5g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.4g
Calcium186mg (23%*)457mg (57%*)
*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains approximately 3 portions--
