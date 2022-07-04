Zizzi Garlic Bread & Cheese 295G

Not enough cheese and no flavour.
Not enough cheese and no flavour.
Very oils after cooking, dough was a bit stodgy al
Very oils after cooking, dough was a bit stodgy also, flavours were nice and the garlic and cheese mix is good, but the oil is a bit much.
Doughy- stodgy - disappointed
Really disappointed with this - the bread was incredibly doughy and felt quite raw and stodgy even after extending the cooking time
Nice side dish
This garlic bread was quite oily, but the taste was good - bread itself was nice and there was a great amount of garlic. Lovely side to the Zizza frozen meals.
Do not buy
Tasted disgusting, once taken out of the oven, there were large pools of oil and grease floating on the top.
Good value great taste
Great flavour and the base crisped up well. A bit more cheese would have been nice but then I'm greedy. Good garlic taste.
Really good for price and tastes lovely...
Really good for price and tastes lovely...
Avoid it
I think this is the first time I have written a supermarket item review but I had to share my thoughts. This garlic bread is disgusting. I threw the first one in the bin after one bite and, having bought two of them, was reluctant to bother with trying again. I did however brace myself a couple of days later and cooked the second one. I left it in the oven longer to try and avoid the doughy, uncooked taste of the first one, and also to try and get the cheese to melt. I wasted my time….equally as revolting, and into the bin it went. However long you cook it, it tastes uncooked - plasticky cheese, overly doughy base, and a puddle of oil. The garlic taste is quite strong but can’t drown out the weird taste of the rest. Truly disgusting and I won’t be wasting money on it again.
If I could give it a 0 I would!
Absolutely awful! Despite cooking to the instructions and leaving it additional time as it just wasn’t rising, the dough remained unrisen and uncooked, honestly like a lump of lead, all heavy and oily and like a brick. I have two pre teen dustbins for sons who eat me out of house and home and even they wouldn’t / couldn’t eat it!
Delicious garlicy bread
Lovely garlic bread, quite thick and doughy but not too chewy. I liked the cheese, there was just the right amount.