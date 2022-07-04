We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Garlic Bread & Cheese 295G

2.9(13)Write a review
Zizzi Garlic Bread & Cheese 295G
£ 2.50
£0.85/100g

Per 1/2 Flatbread

Energy
1734kJ
412kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

-

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.75g

-

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1239kJ/295kcal

Product Description

  • Oval shaped flatbread hand-stretched and topped with garlic oil and mozzarella.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Our Garlic flatbread is made from 24-hour leavened dough, hand-stretched for a long base and topped generously by hand with garlic oil, parsley and mozzarella cheese.
  • Pasta craving?
  • Find our pastas in the frozen aisle.
  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 295G

Information

Ingredients

Dough (81%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Flaked Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Mozzarella (Milk), Rice Flour), Garlic Oil (6%) (Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Fish. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze.Best Before End See End of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking guidelines for garlic bread perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep garlic bread frozen until ready to cook.
Conventional Oven 210°C / Gas mark 7, Fan Oven 190°C, Cooking Time 9 - 10 minutes
1. Pre-heat oven.
2. Remove all packaging from pizza.
3. Place frozen garlic bread onto middle shelf of oven & cook for 9-10 minutes.
4. Remove carefully. Check garlic bread is piping hot before serving.
Caution: Garlic bread and topping will be extremely hot!

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,

Net Contents

295g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions Per 1/2 Flatbread
Energy1239kJ/295kcal1734kJ/412kcal
Fat9.8g13.7g
of which saturates3.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate40.7g57g
of which sugars2.1g2.9g
Fibre2.4g3.4g
Protein9.7g13.6g
Salt1.25g1.75g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not enough cheese and no flavour.

1 stars

Not enough cheese and no flavour.

Very oils after cooking, dough was a bit stodgy al

3 stars

Very oils after cooking, dough was a bit stodgy also, flavours were nice and the garlic and cheese mix is good, but the oil is a bit much.

Doughy- stodgy - disappointed

1 stars

Really disappointed with this - the bread was incredibly doughy and felt quite raw and stodgy even after extending the cooking time

Nice side dish

4 stars

This garlic bread was quite oily, but the taste was good - bread itself was nice and there was a great amount of garlic. Lovely side to the Zizza frozen meals.

Do not buy

1 stars

Tasted disgusting, once taken out of the oven, there were large pools of oil and grease floating on the top.

Good value great taste

5 stars

Great flavour and the base crisped up well. A bit more cheese would have been nice but then I'm greedy. Good garlic taste.

Really good for price and tastes lovely...

5 stars

Really good for price and tastes lovely...

Avoid it

1 stars

I think this is the first time I have written a supermarket item review but I had to share my thoughts. This garlic bread is disgusting. I threw the first one in the bin after one bite and, having bought two of them, was reluctant to bother with trying again. I did however brace myself a couple of days later and cooked the second one. I left it in the oven longer to try and avoid the doughy, uncooked taste of the first one, and also to try and get the cheese to melt. I wasted my time….equally as revolting, and into the bin it went. However long you cook it, it tastes uncooked - plasticky cheese, overly doughy base, and a puddle of oil. The garlic taste is quite strong but can’t drown out the weird taste of the rest. Truly disgusting and I won’t be wasting money on it again.

If I could give it a 0 I would!

1 stars

Absolutely awful! Despite cooking to the instructions and leaving it additional time as it just wasn’t rising, the dough remained unrisen and uncooked, honestly like a lump of lead, all heavy and oily and like a brick. I have two pre teen dustbins for sons who eat me out of house and home and even they wouldn’t / couldn’t eat it!

Delicious garlicy bread

5 stars

Lovely garlic bread, quite thick and doughy but not too chewy. I liked the cheese, there was just the right amount.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

