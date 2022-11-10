Aveeno Baby Daily Care Gentle Bath & Wash 400Ml

Perfect from 1st wash.
A AVEENO Customer
Used this on my baby from his first wash, and I have never had any issues with his skin. It has little to no scent and I little bit creates a lot of lather. Wished thus product was around a decade ago for my older children who did suffer with their skin!
Excellent Product for babies
A AVEENO Customer
Amazing product for babies and kids, my child got skin issues like dryness and itches, and we used a lot of creams, like Cetraben, but none of them suits, upon my friend's recommendation we used this aveno product, great and she is well now, recommended product for all kids.
Lovely
A AVEENO Customer
Leaves my baby clean and fresh. Very good brand. No tears
So soft
A AVEENO Customer
I love this product its a definite winner in our household i use it with the Aveeno daily care moisturiser it leaves my children's skin smelling beautiful and so soft to touch just love it
Good product
A AVEENO Customer
Really nice and soft on the skin. My baby skin feels so lovely.
Baby bath and wash
A AVEENO Customer
This bath and wash has made bath time great. We found other bath wash irritated baby's skin but this one is very delicate, I wont buy anything else now
Fantastic
A AVEENO Customer
I actually brought this because my usual was sold out during the first lockdown and my baby was newborn. Was a little pricey but DEFFO worth it, we use it after bath time and her skin is super smooth
Aveenno baby
A AVEENO Customer
I'd recommendIt's delicate,perfect for sensitive skin. I like the scent as well. Really good for babies.