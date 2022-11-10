We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Baby Daily Care Gentle Bath & Wash 400Ml

4.8(167)Write a review
£6.50
£1.62/100ml

Product Description

  Aveeno Baby Daily Care Gentle Bath & Wash 400Ml
  • Formulated with natural oat extract, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash gently cleanses and nourishes your baby's delicate skin from top to toe without leaving it dry. It is designed to preserve baby skin's protective barrier and microbiome.
  • Suitable for newborn and sensitive skin, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash is a mild formulation that can be used daily. It is also suitable for little ones who may be prone to eczema. It is pH-balanced, tear-free and free from sulphates, soap and dyes.
  • At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.
  • - Formulated with Natural Oat Extract: Gently cleanses and nourishes baby's hair and skin from top to toe without leaving skin dry.
  • - Suitable for Daily Use: This mild formulation can be used daily.
  • - Ph-Balanced - Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free
  • - Paediatrician and Dermatologist Tested.
  • - Bottle Is Made with 50% Recycled Plastic & Is 100% Recyclable
  • © 2021
  • Pediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • Gentle bath & wash for sensitive skin
  • Prebiotic oatmeal, Aloe & chamomile
  • High Quality Oats
  • pH-balanced
  • With gentle fragrance
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-0001389], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Polyquaternium-10, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Coconut Acid, Lecithin, Glyceryl Oleate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to baby's skin using your hand or washcloth, or add to bath water. Lather and rinse thoroughly. For a complete routine, use with AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Moisturising Lotion.
  • Suitable for newborn and sensitive skin. It is formulated to minimise the risk of allergies. It is paediatrician tested and cleanses without leaving baby's skin dry.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France,
  • Campus de Maigremont,
  • 27100 Val de Reuil,
  • France.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400ml

Safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

167 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Perfect from 1st wash.

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Used this on my baby from his first wash, and I have never had any issues with his skin. It has little to no scent and I little bit creates a lot of lather. Wished thus product was around a decade ago for my older children who did suffer with their skin!

Excellent Product for babies

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Amazing product for babies and kids, my child got skin issues like dryness and itches, and we used a lot of creams, like Cetraben, but none of them suits, upon my friend's recommendation we used this aveno product, great and she is well now, recommended product for all kids.

Lovely

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Leaves my baby clean and fresh. Very good brand. No tears

So soft

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I love this product its a definite winner in our household i use it with the Aveeno daily care moisturiser it leaves my children's skin smelling beautiful and so soft to touch just love it

Good product

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Really nice and soft on the skin. My baby skin feels so lovely.

Baby bath and wash

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

This bath and wash has made bath time great. We found other bath wash irritated baby's skin but this one is very delicate, I wont buy anything else now

Fantastic

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I actually brought this because my usual was sold out during the first lockdown and my baby was newborn. Was a little pricey but DEFFO worth it, we use it after bath time and her skin is super smooth

Aveenno baby

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I'd recommendIt's delicate,perfect for sensitive skin. I like the scent as well. Really good for babies.

