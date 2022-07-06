We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Rice Low Fat Apple Pudding 170G

4.6(23)Write a review
Muller Rice Low Fat Apple Pudding 170G
£ 0.70
£0.41/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Creamy dairy rice with apple
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Apples (5%), Cream (Milk) (4%), Skimmed Milk, Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: To eat hot:
Carefully remove all the foil lid. Heat on full power for 1 minute, stirring halfway. Stand for 1 minute (850 watt microwave). Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy446kJ (106kcal)
Fat2.0g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate19.1g
of which sugars13.4g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.2g
Calcium71mg
(15% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
23 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

I really like the combination of rice pudding and

5 stars

I really like the combination of rice pudding and apple. One compliments the other. Very tasty.

Good apple taste refreshing

5 stars

Good apple taste refreshing

Creamy rice dessert with apple

5 stars

Lovely creamy rice dessert with apple, good price when buying a selection of 6.

Boring

2 stars

Could do with more flavour. Rather disappointing.

light and refreshing

5 stars

light and refreshing

DELICIOUS ON A HOT DAY.

5 stars

I have had many of these Puddings in the recent months and am delighted with them .I can only find one fault and that is sometimes there appears to be less apple in the carton but this may be my imagination!

Go for It.

5 stars

I enjoyed the rice and apple pudding very much. It was very refreshing and I enjoyed having it cold. First Class.

Tasty but could do with few chunks of apple.

3 stars

Not so good as it used to be, no little chunks of apple just a mushy sauce.

It was my after dinner pudding. It was very appley

5 stars

It was my after dinner pudding. It was very appley and just enough. Very nice

Very enjoyable I have it as a pudding

5 stars

Very enjoyable I have it as a pudding

1-10 of 23 reviews

