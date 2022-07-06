Muller Rice Low Fat Apple Pudding 170G

I really like the combination of rice pudding and
I really like the combination of rice pudding and apple. One compliments the other. Very tasty.
Good apple taste refreshing
Creamy rice dessert with apple
Lovely creamy rice dessert with apple, good price when buying a selection of 6.
Boring
Could do with more flavour. Rather disappointing.
light and refreshing
DELICIOUS ON A HOT DAY.
I have had many of these Puddings in the recent months and am delighted with them .I can only find one fault and that is sometimes there appears to be less apple in the carton but this may be my imagination!
Go for It.
I enjoyed the rice and apple pudding very much. It was very refreshing and I enjoyed having it cold. First Class.
Tasty but could do with few chunks of apple.
Not so good as it used to be, no little chunks of apple just a mushy sauce.
It was my after dinner pudding. It was very appley and just enough. Very nice
Very enjoyable I have it as a pudding
