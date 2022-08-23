The Spice Tailor Curry Southern Chettinad 300G

Very tasty.
Great idea. Ideal for batch cooking of sauce to freeze and then defrost when you want a quick and easy meal. Tasty with a variety of fish,meat, poultry or vegetarian alternative. Especially useful for one person who doesn't want to waste food,nor reheat from the day before.
Delicious
These are very good quality sauces. They are so much better than a jar. We happily have these as an alternative to a takeaway. Cheaper and just as tasty. I think the price is very fair for what you get.
Great taste from a great brand
Spice Tailor - authentic flavours in a ready made.
4 stars because we have not had it yet! We have had a number of other spice tailor curries and they have all been excellent, having the authentic flavour we expect. We cook our own curries often, and find these are the best of the ‘ready made’, when we are in a hurry.
This spice tailor southern Chettinad curry is delicious. So easy to cook as well in 10 minutes.
Instructions were easy to follow. Made a nice medium hot curry in a relatively quick time and tasted great. Would recommend.
Made a chicken curry with this, very easy to do. Tasted great, will buy again.
Lovely curry
Absolutely love this curry, really quick and easy to make for a family dinner and great instructions. Seems a lot of plastic to be throwing away though which is a shame!
Great little pack, makes making a curry simple, individual pouches for ingredients so you get all you need, just add meat or veg.
Really fragrant and tasty! Made it really quickly to my surprise. Very handy kit if in a rush