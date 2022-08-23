We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Spice Tailor Curry Southern Chettinad 300G

4.7(14)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Curry Southern Chettinad 300G
£3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A medium-spiced sauce with coconut milk, tomato, onion and mixed spices in individual pouches.
  • For step-by-step cooking instructions and Tailor to Taste tips, see the reverse of this sleeve.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, scan the QR code or visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Southern Chettinad Curry recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • - Proper Chettinad Chicken Curry
  • - Chettinad egg curry
  • - Chettinad fish curry
  • - Southern vegetable curry
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube
  • This delicious tomato-based curry is flavoured with Southern spices, black pepper, curry leaves and a little coconut. Delicious with everything!
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • This Southern Chettinad Curry combines the freshest Southern spices and flavours in a harmonious tomato-based sauce with a touch of coconut to give this dish delicious provenance with a little heat and lots of flavour.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Black peppercorns for heat
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Sauce Facts
  • Peppercorns were once known as "black gold" and were used by Indian traders instead of money. It is still a prized spice and nowhere more so then on Indian's Malabar Coast.
  • Perhaps some of the most famous pepper-inspired dishes come from the Chettiars, an old caste of trades from Tamil Nadu and this curry is based on one of their most loved dishes.
  • It is fantastic with red and white meats, seafood, vegetables, eggs and tofu or paneer.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Serves 2-3 in mins
  • Warming & robust
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (17%), Tomato Paste (13%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Dehydrated Onion Flakes, Ginger, Ground and Whole Spices, Salt, Black Pepper, Coriander Seeds, Sugar, Curry Leaves, Green Cardamom, Cassia, Red Chillies, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Not suitable for microwave use. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not Suitable for Microwave Use.
  • Tailor to Taste
  • Use these handy tips to customise your dish:
  • - For the most authentic dish, slow cook chicken (with bone-in) with the sauce for added depth of flavour
  • - Also makes a delicious mixed vegetable curry, add some paneer, tofu, chickpeas or even eggs for some protein
  • - For an authentic dish, finish with a good amount of freshly ground black pepper and freshly chopped coriander

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BB box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,
  • The Chase Carmanhall Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • Dublin,
  • D18 Y3X2.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy743kJ/179kcal
Fat13g
of which saturates4.5g
Carbohydrate11g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre3.4g
Protein2.8g
Salt1.5g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty.

5 stars

Great idea. Ideal for batch cooking of sauce to freeze and then defrost when you want a quick and easy meal. Tasty with a variety of fish,meat, poultry or vegetarian alternative. Especially useful for one person who doesn't want to waste food,nor reheat from the day before.

Delicious

5 stars

These are very good quality sauces. They are so much better than a jar. We happily have these as an alternative to a takeaway. Cheaper and just as tasty. I think the price is very fair for what you get.

Great taste from a great brand

5 stars

Great taste from a great brand

Spice Tailor - authentic flavours in a ready made.

4 stars

4 stars because we have not had it yet! We have had a number of other spice tailor curries and they have all been excellent, having the authentic flavour we expect. We cook our own curries often, and find these are the best of the ‘ready made’, when we are in a hurry.

This spice tailor southern Chettinad curry is deli

5 stars

This spice tailor southern Chettinad curry is delicious. So easy to cook as well in 10 minutes.

Instructions were easy to follow. Made a nice medi

5 stars

Instructions were easy to follow. Made a nice medium hot curry in a relatively quick time and tasted great. Would recommend.

Made a chicken curry with this, very easy to do.

5 stars

Made a chicken curry with this, very easy to do. Tasted great, will buy again.

Lovely curry

4 stars

Absolutely love this curry, really quick and easy to make for a family dinner and great instructions. Seems a lot of plastic to be throwing away though which is a shame!

Great little pack, makes making a curry simple, in

5 stars

Great little pack, makes making a curry simple, individual pouches for ingredients so you get all you need, just add meat or veg.

Really fragrant and tasty! Made it really quickly

5 stars

Really fragrant and tasty! Made it really quickly to my surprise. Very handy kit if in a rush

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here