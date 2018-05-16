Tesco Finest 2 Scandi Style Cinnamon Buns

One bun
- Energy
- 1362kJ
-
- 326kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.1g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.6g
- 53%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15.6g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1866kJ / 447kcal
Product Description
- Butter pastry swirl, filled with cinnamon filling and coated in cinnamon sugar.
- Freshly baked instore, these delicious Scandinavian style buns, are made with rich buttery pastry layers, swirled with a sweet cinnamon filling and coated with cinnamon sugar. The perfect accompaniment to a hot drink.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (20%), Sugar, Cinnamon (6%), Water, Palm Oil, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Wheat Gluten, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Agar), Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per bun
|Energy
|1866kJ / 447kcal
|1362kJ / 326kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|33.9g
|Sugars
|21.4g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.5g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
