Tesco Finest 2 Scandi Style Cinnamon Buns

Tesco Finest 2 Scandi Style Cinnamon Buns
£ 1.95
£0.98/each

One bun

Energy
1362kJ
326kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.1g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1866kJ / 447kcal

Product Description

  • Butter pastry swirl, filled with cinnamon filling and coated in cinnamon sugar.
  • Freshly baked instore, these delicious Scandinavian style buns, are made with rich buttery pastry layers, swirled with a sweet cinnamon filling and coated with cinnamon sugar. The perfect accompaniment to a hot drink.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (20%), Sugar, Cinnamon (6%), Water, Palm Oil, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Wheat Gluten, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Agar), Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper bun
Energy1866kJ / 447kcal1362kJ / 326kcal
Fat26.2g19.1g
Saturates14.5g10.6g
Carbohydrate46.4g33.9g
Sugars21.4g15.6g
Fibre1.8g1.3g
Protein5.5g4.0g
Salt0.28g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
