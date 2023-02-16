We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Henry Westons Medium Dry Organic Cider 3Ltr

3.7(12)Write a review
image 1 of Henry Westons Medium Dry Organic Cider 3Ltr
£7.50
£2.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Organic Cider
  • Geographic Origin UK Protected
  • Blended from bittersweet apples, grown in our organic orchards in Herefordshire, to deliver a rich and fruity character
  • Look: Golden & Still
  • Aroma: Honey & Apples
  • Finish: Rich & Balanced
  • Taste: Medium Dry
  • In 1880 Henry Weston first started crafting cider from bittersweet apples on his farm in Herefordshire. Over many years he refined the art of cider making, and today Henry Westons organic cider is produced from apples grown in organic orchards. The cider is slowly matured, and spends time in traditional oak vats, which ensures an exceptional taste.
  • This product is intended for sharing
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture, UK/Non-UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Herefordshire Organic Cider
  • Rich & Fruity with Honey Notes
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 3000ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • Rich & Fruity with Honey Notes

Alcohol Units

18

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • UK: H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HRS 2NQ,

Return to

  • If you would like to contact us:
  • UK: H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HRS 2NQ,
  • England.
  • www.westons-cider.co.uk

Net Contents

3l ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Authentic draught still cider Not keg or bottled.

5 stars

As there is no 'fizz' it's extremely easy to drink more than intended! Very refreshing and to my mind exactly as a draught cider should be.

Flat

1 stars

Bag was wrong way round, so had to rip open box from top to turn bag so tap was in right place to pour, then when I did contents was flat, no fizz. Pity, because I like the bottles, but this wasn't worth it and won't be buying again.

Great FLAT cider...

5 stars

An excellent cider. Some reviewers have complained that it's flat. Of course it is, it comes in a plastic bag with a tap, secured inside a cardboard box. If it was carbonated it would spring a leak due to the build up of pressure from CO2 being released during transportation. In the product description it is described as: Golden & Still. Enough said...

Flat cider and no information on the box

1 stars

It’s flat and doesn’t say anywhere on the box!!! Waste of money and will contact the producer because the one in the bottle it’s taste much better and is sparkling!!

Flat

2 stars

As previously mentioned. This is flat and doesn’t seem to state that anywhere on the box. Their regular cider is about the best on the market, but this is more like something I have left in the glass and forgot about overnight.

Convenient

4 stars

Use for drinking and cook, very convenient to have delivered

Just a great product .

5 stars

Just a great product .

beautiful i could get lost in that

5 stars

beautiful i could get lost in that

BOOTIFUL!!!!

5 stars

A lovely summer drink!! Perfect slightly chilled!!

Perfect, still, organic cider. No junk added. Love

5 stars

Perfect, still, organic cider. No junk added. Love it!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

