Henry Westons Medium Dry Organic Cider 3Ltr

Authentic draught still cider Not keg or bottled.
As there is no 'fizz' it's extremely easy to drink more than intended! Very refreshing and to my mind exactly as a draught cider should be.
Flat
Bag was wrong way round, so had to rip open box from top to turn bag so tap was in right place to pour, then when I did contents was flat, no fizz. Pity, because I like the bottles, but this wasn't worth it and won't be buying again.
Great FLAT cider...
An excellent cider. Some reviewers have complained that it's flat. Of course it is, it comes in a plastic bag with a tap, secured inside a cardboard box. If it was carbonated it would spring a leak due to the build up of pressure from CO2 being released during transportation. In the product description it is described as: Golden & Still. Enough said...
Flat cider and no information on the box
It’s flat and doesn’t say anywhere on the box!!! Waste of money and will contact the producer because the one in the bottle it’s taste much better and is sparkling!!
Flat
As previously mentioned. This is flat and doesn’t seem to state that anywhere on the box. Their regular cider is about the best on the market, but this is more like something I have left in the glass and forgot about overnight.
Convenient
Use for drinking and cook, very convenient to have delivered
Just a great product .
Just a great product .
beautiful i could get lost in that
beautiful i could get lost in that
BOOTIFUL!!!!
A lovely summer drink!! Perfect slightly chilled!!
Perfect, still, organic cider. No junk added. Love
Perfect, still, organic cider. No junk added. Love it!