Itsu Chicken Tang. Bao 280G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 4 tang'bao

Serve & enjoy

For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Hob

Instructions: Pan cook [authentic Japanese-style] 10mins

- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.

- Add tang'bao & cook for 5 mins.

- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.



Steam

Instructions: - Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water & line with greaseproof paper.

- Place tang'bao in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.

