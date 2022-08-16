Itsu Chicken Tang. Bao 280G

Just like a Chinese restaurant would serve.
We love these chicken Tang.Bao and have them as a starter to our home made Chinese meals they are so easy to make just put them into the steamer for about 8mins and they are ready, lovely tastey and juicy. Although we love these Tesco did have some prawn Tang Bao a while ago and we would really love them to get them in again as we love sea food.
Amazing With The Sauce (Instructions on Bag)
Amazingly good! More like I expect dumplings (gyoza) to be like and much easier to make without risking them tearing and falling apart. It's an absolute REQUIREMENT to make the dipping sauce per the instructions on the bag, as THIS is a real Chinese dumping sauce, tangy and sweet and salty, not the chilli kind.
Stunning
Absolutely fantastic. Flavour is on point. Will definitely be buying again.
Perfect greedy mouthfuls of flavour
Tasty and deliciously juicy. Have already ordered some more!
Quick & easy tangbao
"Tang" doesn't mean tangy; tangbao means soup bun. These are super convenient for when I want xiaolongbao but don't want to spend hours making them (:
Good as "Bao" despite has no "Tang"
Just normal chicken bao/bun, good for preparing a quick lunch in frying pan
Lovely as a snack or part of a meal
Really quite and easy to cook and filling is a good amount of what you’d expect :-)
Not worth the price
First time I was disappointed with an Itsu product. I love all their range but this product. The filling is yummy but the outside of the bun is thick and rubbery. Chewing through it was not the most pleasant experience. Not worth the price