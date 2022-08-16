We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Chicken Tang. Bao 280G

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu Chicken Tang. Bao 280G

£3.95
£14.11/kg

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with chicken, pork & chicken broth and vegetables
  • Wonder-blobbies
  • During cooking, broth buried inside tang'bao miraculously melts, creating a delicious, hot soupy centre, [sometimes very hot], so please be careful.
  • We fill tang'bao with a blend of chicken, herbs, shiitake and rich chicken & pork broth, then wrap them in our signature dumpling dough.
  • We're excited to launch these wonder-blobbies, surely a first in the UK. Enjoy them like our gyoza; as a main event or side, on their own, or with dipping sauce.
  • Eat beautiful
  • Ready in 3 mins
  • CJ - Innovation with the leading purveyor of quality food of Korea
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 280G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Tang Bao Filling (Chicken Leg and Skin (39%), Water, Onion, Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], Spring Onion, Garlic, Chives, Ginger, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Yeast Extract, Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken (Bones, Meat, Fat), Salt], Iodised Salt [Salt, Potassium Iodate], Rice Wine [Water, Rice], Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper), Tang Bao Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 4 tang'bao
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Pan cook [authentic Japanese-style] 10mins
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add tang'bao & cook for 5 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.

Steam
Instructions: - Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water & line with greaseproof paper.
- Place tang'bao in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.

Produce of

Made in Germany with chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • [Make your own dipping sauce]
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame oil

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: tangʻbao filling will be hot once cooked. Some dumplings may be soupier than others.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [Grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: serving (4 tang bao)
Energy (kJ)652730
Energy (kcal)155174
Fat (g)4.75.3
of which saturates (g)1.61.8
Carbohydrate (g)1922
of which sugars (g)1.01.1
Fibre (g)1.61.8
Protein (g)8.79.7
Salt (g)0.820.92
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

Safety information

WARNING: tangʻbao filling will be hot once cooked. Some dumplings may be soupier than others.

Just like a Chinese restaurant would serve.

5 stars

We love these chicken Tang.Bao and have them as a starter to our home made Chinese meals they are so easy to make just put them into the steamer for about 8mins and they are ready, lovely tastey and juicy. Although we love these Tesco did have some prawn Tang Bao a while ago and we would really love them to get them in again as we love sea food.

Amazing With The Sauce (Instructions on Bag)

5 stars

Amazingly good! More like I expect dumplings (gyoza) to be like and much easier to make without risking them tearing and falling apart. It's an absolute REQUIREMENT to make the dipping sauce per the instructions on the bag, as THIS is a real Chinese dumping sauce, tangy and sweet and salty, not the chilli kind.

Stunning

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic. Flavour is on point. Will definitely be buying again.

Perfect greedy mouthfuls of flavour

5 stars

Tasty and deliciously juicy. Have already ordered some more!

Quick & easy tangbao

5 stars

"Tang" doesn't mean tangy; tangbao means soup bun. These are super convenient for when I want xiaolongbao but don't want to spend hours making them (:

Good as "Bao" despite has no "Tang"

4 stars

Just normal chicken bao/bun, good for preparing a quick lunch in frying pan

Lovely as a snack or part of a meal

5 stars

Really quite and easy to cook and filling is a good amount of what you’d expect :-)

Not worth the price

2 stars

First time I was disappointed with an Itsu product. I love all their range but this product. The filling is yummy but the outside of the bun is thick and rubbery. Chewing through it was not the most pleasant experience. Not worth the price

