We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Skittles Crazy Sours Squishy Clouds 94G

5(2)Write a review
Skittles Crazy Sours Squishy Clouds 94G

Aldi Price Match

£0.99
£1.06/100g

Aldi Price Match

1/3 = 31.3g

Energy
435
kJ
102
kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1391 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Gummies with Sour Fruit Flavours.
  • Sour Pineapple, Sour Raspberry, Sour Apple, Sour Mandarin, Sour Cherry
  • No two rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • Soft & airy
  • Pack size: 94G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatine, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulators Calcium Lactate, Trisodium Citrate, Gelling Agent Pectins, Flavourings, Concentrates (Carthamus, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Radish, Hibiscus), Colour E100, Spirulina Extract

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Portions per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 31.3 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

94g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 31.3 g (%*)
Energy 1391 kJ435 kJ (5%)
-327 kcal102 kcal (5%)
Fat <0.5 g&lt;0.5 g (< 1%)
Of which Saturates 0 g0 g (0%)
Carbohydrate 76 g24 g (9%)
Of which Sugars 58 g18 g (20%)
Protein 3.4 g1.1 g (2%)
Salt 0.23 g0.07 g (1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 31.3 g--
View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quick treat no matter your age

5 stars

I buy these for my daughter and she loves the great taste and the squishyness of the sweet

Lovely sweets, nice and sour 🤪

5 stars

Lovely sweets, nice and sour 🤪

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here